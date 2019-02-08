Wells Fargo : Customers Say Paychecks Went Missing Following Outage

By Ben Eisen and Emily Glazer

Wells Fargo & Co. customers and employees continued to experience problems with their bank accounts Friday as a result of a systems failure, with some saying they had trouble accessing money from direct deposits.

Scores of customers complained Friday morning on social media that they were unable to see paychecks deposited into their accounts via direct deposit. Some of the bank's employees also said their paychecks weren't showing up in their Wells Fargo accounts.

A spokeswoman for Wells Fargo said Friday about 11 a.m. Eastern time that the issue has been corrected and all transactions are now visible. "As a result of the process to restore systems yesterday, some transactions and balances were not visible in online banking or ATMs earlier today," she said in a statement. "The transactions were processed normally, and customers can use their accounts with confidence."

The troubles stemmed from a Thursday outage caused by a shutdown at one of the bank's facilities that left many customers unable to access their accounts online or on mobile applications. The bank said the issue was contained and not due to a cybersecurity event. It also said that many services were restored by Thursday night, including most mobile and online systems, credit and debit card transactions, and ATMs.

Michelle Clemens, a producer for a local news station in Eau Claire, Wis., said in an interview that her paycheck usually deposits around 2:30 a.m. but hadn't shown up in her account by late morning. "I was hoping to pay bills," she said. "I am not going to pay bills if I don't see that in my account."

A bank spokeswoman on Friday said that overdraft fees and other charges related to these issues will be reversed.

Wells Fargo had acknowledged the direct-deposit problems in an email to employees early Friday. "Some team members and customers may not yet be able to see the payroll deposits in online banking," the bank said in the email, which was reviewed by the Journal.

On Friday morning, the bank's Twitter account was responding to users who said they were still experiencing problems. Transaction issues, including at the point of sale, may continue until the bank is certain all systems are back up and running, according to a tweet from the bank.

The system outage is Wells Fargo's second this month. It is likely to raise additional questions about the bank's oversight of its technology. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency sent Wells Fargo a regulatory warning in recent months that can precede an enforcement action, The Wall Street Journal previously reported.

Wells Fargo is continuing efforts to repair its image more than two years after its sales-practices scandal erupted. The bank has since drawn regulatory attention in every one of its major business units.

