Wells Fargo : Diane Schumaker-Krieg, Global Head of Research, Economics & Strategy, to Retire From Wells Fargo

Wells
Fargo Securities, the investment banking and capital markets
business of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC),
announced today that Diane Schumaker-Krieg, global head of Research,
Economics & Strategy, will retire after nearly 15 years with the
company. Schumaker-Krieg, who is based in New York, will remain with
Wells Fargo Securities through the end of December 2018.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181004005722/en/
Diane Schumaker-Krieg, Global Head of Research, Economics & Strategy, Wells Fargo (Photo: Business Wire)
“It has been extremely rewarding to help build a best-in-class research
division at Wells Fargo. I am proud of the work we’ve done and have
immense respect for my leadership team,” said Schumaker-Krieg. “I know
they will lead Research & Economics forward in a way that builds upon
our success.”
Throughout her tenure at Wells Fargo, Schumaker-Krieg received numerous
awards, including ranking among American Banker’s “25 Most
Powerful Women in Finance” for nine consecutive years, 2010 – 2018. She
also was recognized by Crain’s New York Business as a “Notable
Woman in Finance” in 2018 for her outstanding contributions to the
research and economics arena.
“Diane has a drive for excellence that has helped consistently position
the Research & Economics teams she leads among the best in our industry.
Her focus on producing top-quality research content is driven by her
commitment to providing the actionable insights our clients demand,”
said Walter Dolhare, co-head of Corporate and Investment Banking at
Wells Fargo. “On behalf of our entire leadership team, we thank Diane
for helping to build an incredible division and leaving a legacy of
leadership that will continue to positively impact our clients and our
team.”
Under Schumaker-Krieg’s leadership, the Research, Economics & Strategy
team consistently earned top industry honors. Institutional Investor
magazine has ranked the High Grade Research team No. 1 for seven
consecutive years, and the Collateralized Loan Obligations Team has been
No. 1 for the past six years. In addition, the Municipal Bond Research
Team has been ranked No. 1 for the past five years by Smith’s
Research & Gradings, and the Equity Research team received top
rankings in the Thomson Reuters Analyst Awards in each of the
past two years.
Schumaker-Krieg has co-chaired the Wells Fargo Securities Diversity &
Inclusion Council since 2014 and the Managing Director Promotion
Committee since she initiated the process in 2007.
She is a frequent keynote speaker on topics ranging from career
advancement to workplace productivity. Apart from Wells Fargo, her
audiences have included Fortune 100 companies, global asset managers,
universities, and industry and trade associations. She is a passionate
advocate for women and co-author of The Girl with the Draggin’ W-2, a
report widely cited in the media for its analysis of the gender wage gap
in the U.S.
“Diane has achieved extraordinary success over the past 15 years and has
helped drive the culture for our company. She has been an especially
vocal advocate and role model for women in the workplace,” said Jon
Weiss, former head of Wells Fargo Securities and current head of Wealth
& Investment Management at Wells Fargo. “Diane is also a fantastic
person and a good friend, and I join my colleagues in thanking Diane for
her enormous contributions and wishing her continued success.”
Schumaker-Krieg is a Phi Beta Kappa, summa cum laude, Durant
Scholar and Sigma Xi graduate of Wellesley College, and earned her MBA
in Finance from Columbia University.
About Wells Fargo Securities
Wells Fargo Securities delivers a comprehensive set of capital markets
and advisory products and services, including public debt and equity
origination and distribution, investment research, interest rate,
commodity and equity risk hedging, mergers and acquisitions advice,
prime services, structured lending facilities, foreign exchange
services, and municipal bond origination. Wells Fargo Securities
consists of nearly 5,000 team members in more than 40 offices across
North America, Europe and Asia.
About Wells Fargo
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based
financial services company with $1.9 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo’s
vision is to satisfy our customers’ financial needs and help them
succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco,
Wells Fargo provides banking, investment and mortgage products and
services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through 8,050
locations, 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and mobile
banking, and has offices in 38 countries and territories to support
customers who conduct business in the global economy. With approximately
265,000 team members, Wells Fargo serves one in three households in the
United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 26 on Fortune’s 2018
rankings of America’s largest corporations. News, insights and
perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells
Fargo Stories.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181004005722/en/