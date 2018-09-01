Wells Fargo : Discontent Grows for Women at Wells Fargo

By Emily Glazer

About a dozen female executives in Wells Fargo & Co.'s wealth-management division gathered in Scottsdale, Ariz., in June after an internal conference. They'd had enough.

Women should be at home taking care of their children, some of the executives said they had been told over the years by Jay Welker, president of Wells Fargo's private bank and head of the wealth-management division since 2003. Qualified women had recently been turned down for several top roles that went to male applicants. When the women raised concerns, they felt ignored.

Their frustration culminated in "the meeting of 12," according to half a dozen women who are Wells Fargo executives and who attended the meeting or had direct knowledge of it.

The meeting represented most of the 12 regional managing directors in wealth management, out of 45, who are women. Above them, all seven senior managing directors overseeing regions are men. The other senior wealth-management roles held by women are positions that, because they don't run a line of business or oversee profits and losses, lack the same prestige and responsibility that comes with making money for the bank.

The June meeting wasn't the only sign of discontent among women there. Wells Fargo is investigating complaints of gender bias in its wealth-management division; for months, stretching back to before the meeting, the bank has interviewed dozens of women as part of the investigation, according to the executives.

Some of the executives said part of the investigation focuses on at least one formal human-resources complaint against Mr. Welker over gender bias. Some of the executives said Mr. Welker often called women "girls" or told them to put their "big girl panties on."

The investigation in the wealth-management unit and the complaint against Mr. Welker haven't previously been reported. Mr. Welker didn't respond to requests for comment.

Wells Fargo is "committed to promoting diversity and inclusion in all aspects of our business," said bank spokeswoman Kathleen Leary. She declined to comment on Mr. Welker's behalf.

"We value all of our Wells Fargo team members, and we take seriously any allegation raised by a team member, or against a team member," she said. "We ensure that concerns raised are thoroughly and objectively investigated, while taking measures to protect confidentiality. Once an investigation is complete we are committed to taking any appropriate action."

The "meeting of 12" and the internal investigation show how the #MeToo movement, which has shaken up Hollywood, politics and business, is spilling into a broader discussion about whether women are being fairly promoted into senior roles where they can influence an organization's culture.

The conversation is particularly acute in industries that, like wealth management, have long been dominated by men. Though the female Wells Fargo executives haven't alleged sexual harassment, some said the broader movement against harassment has influenced them to speak up.

The moves to address bias come as Wells Fargo has fallen from a position as an industry star and is struggling to right its business models and mores. Since a sales-practices scandal erupted two years ago, the bank's reputation has been repeatedly punctured by investigations across its major business units.

Wells Fargo's wealth and investment management unit, which includes the wealth-management division, was already in tumult before the gender bias investigation. Whistleblowers have alleged that financial advisers there pushed clients into products or investing platforms intended to generate more revenue for the bank and bigger bonuses for employees rather than the best returns for customers, and the Justice Department, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Labor Department are investigating. The bank is also restructuring parts of the unit, and those plans are expected to result in job losses, people familiar with the plans said.

Wells Fargo has around 14,200 total advisers, though the majority are in its retail brokerage business. The bank doesn't break out financial metrics for its wealth-management division, but the wealth and investment management unit brings in around 8% of overall bank profits, or $445 million in the second quarter of 2018.

About three years ago, five regional managing directors in wealth management were women; the number rose to 12 out of 45 current regional managing directors under Tim Traudt, who is head of regional wealth management, according to a person familiar with the matter.

A few years ago the bank combined the roles of regional director and regional managing director, which accounts for much of the increase in the number of female regional managing directors, the person said.

In an interaction that some saw as emblematic of gender bias at the bank, a senior managing director, Greg Carr, introduced three veterans on stage at an event and shook the hands of the two men but not the woman, according to executives who attended. Mr. Carr, also a veteran, later told people he had run out of time, according to executives.

Complaints reached Mr. Carr's boss, Mr. Traudt, who reprimanded him, according to the people. Weeks later, Mr. Carr appeared again with the veterans and shook the hands of all three. Joni Marquez, the woman who was introduced at both events, said she didn't recall whether or not Mr. Carr shook her hand and doesn't remember feeling offended.

Ms. Leary declined to comment on behalf of Messrs. Carr and Traudt, who also didn't respond to requests for comment.

An email chain among some of the female wealth-management executives kicked off earlier in the spring, eventually leading to the June "meeting of 12". A prime topic was the lack of women in senior roles. In a historically male-dominated industry, Wells Fargo still has fewer top positions occupied by women compared with wealth-management peers.

Before the Scottsdale conference, the female executives told management they planned to hold a meeting about how to break the glass ceiling, and asked for support. Human-resources executives at the bank at first said at least one female executive not affiliated with the gathering would have to moderate. The two sides reached a compromise by agreeing that a female executive would call in at the beginning of the meeting to explain diversity and inclusion tools and training already happening inside Wells Fargo.

Once the official conference ended, the women met nearly all day and the next morning, and discussed plans for identifying, training and mentoring other women to prepare them for senior roles. They said they wanted to be sure that, when jobs open up, men won't be the only options.

They delivered those recommendations to Mr. Welker and Mr. Traudt about a month ago. Mr. Traudt followed up with some of the women about two weeks ago, acknowledging their feedback and detailing next steps, a person familiar with the matter said.

Now, the bank is pushing to hold five women-focused wealth-management internal events before year-end in New York, Arizona, Colorado, California and Florida. That is up from two women-focused wealth-management events last year and one the year before.

