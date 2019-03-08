Wells Fargo : Donated $5.4 Million to Support Arizona Nonprofits in 2018

Giving addresses community issues around affordable housing, small businesses, education and tribal communities

Wells Fargo today announced the company donated more than $5.4 million to 415 local nonprofits, schools and community organizations in 2018 to help the communities and people of Arizona.

Wells Fargo’s philanthropic contributions build on a long history of collaboration with local nonprofits and community leaders to make a positive impact by addressing urgent community issues such as affordable housing, small business growth, access to education and supporting tribal communities.

When combined with the $2.8 million donated by the company’s 16,109 Arizona team members, nonprofits in the state received a total of $8.2 million from Wells Fargo and its team members in 2018. That amounts to an average daily donation of $22,707.

“Across our community, many residents are working hard to make ends meet,” said Don Pearson, Wells Fargo’s lead region president based in Phoenix. “Here in Arizona, we want to help people find a stable place to live, help small business owners expand, and help young people gain a quality education that prepares them for the workforce. We are determined to help people and communities, especially in underserved areas, succeed financially. We will continue to provide philanthropy, volunteers, expertise and other resources to revitalize and strengthen local neighborhoods.”

Beyond philanthropy, Wells Fargo team members in Arizona volunteered more than 115,000 hours in 2018 to support nonprofits and causes important to them. Local projects and efforts include more than 5,600 volunteer hours supporting St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance and 2,100 volunteer hours supporting Junior Achievement projects and causes across the state.

“Part of what makes Wells Fargo unique is the generosity of our team members who help multiply our community impact,” said Pearson. “Sometimes giving time is even more valuable than money, because it puts our desire to build a strong community into action and gives us a tangible way to personally make a difference.”

United Way Worldwide recently recognized Wells Fargo for having the No. 1 workplace giving campaign in the U.S. for the tenth consecutive year.

Making an impact in Arizona

Wells Fargo concentrated its local philanthropic contributions on addressing urgent community issues such as:

For 2019, the Wells Fargo Arizona Foundation has made minor changes to guidelines to help maximize the opportunities that impact Arizona communities. The application calendar for 2019 is the largest change, as there is now specific timing for grant submissions per program area. The calendar is as follows: Jan. 9 – Feb. 10 for arts & culture, civic, and environmental (now closed); March 1– April 10 for education, June 1 – July 10 for community development; and Aug. 1– Sept. 10 for social and human services. Event sponsorships will be accepted year-round, and must be received at least 120 days in advance of the event. For more information on Wells Fargo’s grant guidelines visit www.wellsfargo.com/donations.

