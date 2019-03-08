Wells Fargo : Donated $9 Million to Support New Mexico Nonprofits in 2018

Giving addresses community issues around affordable housing, education, small businesses, sustainability

Wells Fargo today announced the company donated nearly $9 million through 201 grants to local nonprofits, schools and community organizations in 2018 to help the communities and people of New Mexico.

Wells Fargo’s philanthropic contributions build on a long history of collaboration with local nonprofits and community leaders to make a positive impact by addressing urgent community issues such as affordable housing, education, small business growth and sustainability.

When combined with the $121,442 donated by 1,400 New Mexico team members during the company’s internal Community Support Campaign, nonprofits in the state received a total of $9.1 million from Wells Fargo and its team members in 2018. That amounts to an average daily donation of nearly $24,789.

“Across our community, many residents are working hard to make ends meet,” said David Hockmuth, Wells Fargo region bank president for New Mexico. “Here in New Mexico, we want to help people find a stable place to live, help small business owners expand, and help young people gain a quality education that prepares them for the workforce. We are determined to help people and communities, especially in underserved areas, succeed financially. We will continue to provide philanthropy, volunteers, expertise and other resources to revitalize and strengthen local neighborhoods.”

Beyond philanthropy, Wells Fargo team members in New Mexico volunteered 20,083 hours in 2018 to support nonprofits and causes important to them, including Habitat for Humanity, Albuquerque Public Schools and nonprofits in every corner of the state. These volunteer hours are the equivalent of $495,849, according to the Independent Sector.

“Part of what makes Wells Fargo unique is the generosity of our team members who help multiply our community impact,” said Hockmuth. “Sometimes giving time is even more valuable than money, because it puts our desire to build a strong community into action and gives us a tangible way to personally make a difference.”

United Way Worldwide recently recognized Wells Fargo for having the No. 1 workplace giving campaign in the U.S. for the tenth consecutive year.

Making an impact in New Mexico

Wells Fargo concentrated its local philanthropic contributions on addressing urgent community issues such as:

Affordable housing . To help increase affordable, stable housing and homeownership in low- and moderate-income neighborhoods, Wells Fargo made a $4.6 million commitment to boost homeownership in New Mexico through its NeighborhoodLIFT program, providing down payment assistance grants that helped create more than 400 new homeowners. Wells Fargo also collaborated with grantees such as Greater Albuquerque Habitat for Humanity and Habitat for Humanity of New Mexico to provide homebuyer education, down payment assistance and other affordable housing solutions.

. To help increase affordable, stable housing and homeownership in low- and moderate-income neighborhoods, Wells Fargo made a $4.6 million commitment to boost homeownership in New Mexico through its NeighborhoodLIFT program, providing down payment assistance grants that helped create more than 400 new homeowners. Wells Fargo also collaborated with grantees such as Greater Albuquerque Habitat for Humanity and Habitat for Humanity of New Mexico to provide homebuyer education, down payment assistance and other affordable housing solutions. Small business growth . Small businesses are critical to job creation and a vibrant community. Many diverse-owned small businesses, especially those in rural and low- to moderate-income communities, face unique challenges and often lack access to the full spectrum of resources necessary for growth and success. Nonprofits serving small businesses, including WESST, Accion and ABQid, received grants to provide access to capital and training for entrepreneurs in rural and urban markets.

. Small businesses are critical to job creation and a vibrant community. Many diverse-owned small businesses, especially those in rural and low- to moderate-income communities, face unique challenges and often lack access to the full spectrum of resources necessary for growth and success. Nonprofits serving small businesses, including WESST, Accion and ABQid, received grants to provide access to capital and training for entrepreneurs in rural and urban markets. Economic equity and inclusion . Support included grants to nonprofits that directly serve diverse and historically underserved groups, including initiatives focused on the development of women and diverse talent, education and vocational training and other solutions for communities with limited access to traditional financial services.

. Support included grants to nonprofits that directly serve diverse and historically underserved groups, including initiatives focused on the development of women and diverse talent, education and vocational training and other solutions for communities with limited access to traditional financial services. Access to education . Support included grants for local K-12 schools, scholarships for post-secondary or vocational training and financial education, including grants to such nonprofits as Junior Achievement of New Mexico and the Golden Apple Foundation of New Mexico, and to schools like the University of New Mexico, New Mexico State University and Central New Mexico Community College.

. Support included grants for local K-12 schools, scholarships for post-secondary or vocational training and financial education, including grants to such nonprofits as Junior Achievement of New Mexico and the Golden Apple Foundation of New Mexico, and to schools like the University of New Mexico, New Mexico State University and Central New Mexico Community College. Minimizing the impacts of climate change. The company supported the work of nonprofits helping communities become more resilient in the face of a changing climate, including environmental education, resiliency planning, green infrastructure and bringing renewable energy to low-income communities. For example, Wells Fargo partnered with the Nature Conservancy of New Mexico to bring an urban tree-planting program to lower-income neighborhoods.

About Wells Fargo

