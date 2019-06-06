Wells Fargo : Donates $235,000 to Mississippi Nonprofits for Community Revitalization Efforts

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today announced $235,000 in donations
to four local nonprofits that will help revitalize Mississippi
neighborhoods through the Wells Fargo NeighborhoodLIFT®
program.
“Wells Fargo cares about our communities, and we are making these
investments to continue to strengthen Mississippi,” said Chris Tracy,
Wells Fargo Mississippi and Alabama Coast region bank president. “These
nonprofits are actively leading programs to help stabilize housing,
continue economic development efforts and promote health and wellness.
We are hopeful these grants will make a big impact.”
NeighborhoodLIFT local initiative grants will be awarded to the
following Hattiesburg and Jackson nonprofits:
-
D&E, A Housing & Economic Empowerment Center, Inc. will
receive $30,000 to provide underserved adults with technical skills
training combined with support services such as asset- and
credit-building strategies, public benefits screening and employment
coaching to develop skills needed for life and work. This includes a
homebuyer workshop on mortgage readiness.
-
Midtown Partners, Inc. will receive $30,000 to complete
the next phase of a development plan for its creative economy
initiative that supports businesses located in The Hatch and The
Hangar neighborhoods.
-
Mississippi Center for Medically Fragile Children will receive
$145,000 to build the state’s first pediatric skilled nursing
facility. Medically complex pediatric patients and their caregivers
will have access to pediatric skilled nursing, rehabilitation and
palliative care services in a homelike environment.
-
The Salvation Army of Hattiesburg will receive $30,000 for the
Center of Hope Shelter transitional housing program, which provides
emergency shelter and support services to men, women and families,
including a warm bed, hot meals, laundry, bathing facilities and other
resources to help them get back into permanent housing.
Nearly 100 homeowners created in Mississippi through LIFT programs
The Mississippi NeighborhoodLIFT program local initiative grants are
part of a $2.75 million commitment by Wells Fargo to boost local
homeownership and revitalize neighborhoods in all 82 Mississippi
counties. The NeighborhoodLIFT program has assisted nearly 100
Mississippi homeowners by offering homebuyer education plus down payment
assistance grants.
Approximately 30 more $7,500 down payment assistance grants are
available to prospective Mississippi homebuyers. The 2018 Mississippi
NeighborhoodLIFT program is a collaboration with NeighborWorks®
America and its network member Hope Enterprise Corporation.
In the wake of the 2012 housing crisis, Wells Fargo came together with
NeighborWorks America to develop the NeighborhoodLIFT program,
which has been introduced in 70 communities across the country. As the
single largest corporate philanthropic effort in Wells Fargo’s history
with a $460 million investment, LIFT programs have created more than
21,100 homeowners by offering homebuyer education plus home down
payments assistance grants. A video about the NeighborhoodLIFT program
is posted on Wells
Fargo Stories.
This follows Wells Fargo’s announcement, made earlier this week, of an
evolution in the Company’s philanthropic strategy that includes a $1
billion commitment to address the housing affordability crisis, a $20
million challenge grant aimed at accelerating housing solutions
nationwide, and an increased focus on financial health and small
business growth.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190606005141/en/