Wells Fargo : Donates $50,000 to the American Red Cross to Support Tornado Recovery Efforts

BIRMINGHAM - Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) announced today that it is donating $50,000 to the American Red Cross* to support individuals and families impacted by the deadly tornadoes in Alabama and Georgia on March 3.

The Wells Fargo Foundation will donate $10,000 to the American Red Cross of Alabama and $5,000 to the American Red Cross of Georgia for immediate needs and an additional $35,000 will be distributed to local non-profits to aid with the recovery in affected communities.

Wells Fargo will present the $10,000 check to the American Red Cross of Alabama during a Together for Alabama telethon where team members will answer phones during the fundraising event hosted by WVTM 13 News and the Alabama Broadcasters Association.

'Our hearts break for everyone affected by these devastating tornadoes,' said Paula Beck of Wells Fargo's Southeast Community Affairs. 'We are proud to work with with the American Red Cross during this terrible disaster and hope our donation will bring much-needed help to people suffering from the tornadoes.'

Wells Fargo customers who wish to support the American Red Cross tornado relief efforts may donate through any Wells Fargo ATM in Alabama and Georgia beginning on March 6 or by redeeming any amount of available Go Far Rewards® for donation beginning on March 8. Both campaigns will run through March 20.

There is no fee for ATM donations, and 100 percent of contributions will be sent to the American Red Cross. Go Far Rewards customers can access their rewards account at GoFarRewards.wf.com or by calling the service center, 877‑517‑1358.

During emergencies, the American Red Cross mobilizes the power of volunteers and the generosity of donors. When disasters happen, the Red Cross sends volunteers and resources to respond to affected areas.

'Our hearts go out to the residents of Smith's Station and Beauregard in Lee County,' said Mark Beddingfield, regional chief executive officer for the Red Cross in Alabama. 'We are grateful for our relationship with Wells Fargo and their help during this disaster.'

