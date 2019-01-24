Wells Fargo : Financial Services Executive Steve Troutner to Join Wells Fargo

Financial services executive Steve Troutner will join Wells Fargo
on Feb. 11, 2019, as Western region bank executive reporting to Head of
Consumer Banking Mary Mack. He will be based in Los Angeles and will
have responsibility for more than 32,000 team members who serve
customers across 21 states through 2,600 branches and nearly 7,200 ATMs.
“Steve’s impressive career spans more than 25 years, and a considerable
amount of that time was spent in financial services where he’s been
committed to helping organizations transform and grow, improve financial
performance, and achieve operational excellence,” said Mary Mack. “Steve
proudly served our country in the U.S. Army, and his leadership,
commitment to service, and breadth of knowledge and expertise will serve
our team members and customers very well. He will work closely with
leaders across Consumer Banking to ensure our priorities are consistent
and aligned with our focus on building a better bank.”
Most recently, Steve served as chief executive officer and interim chief
operating officer for The Emily Program, a private equity-backed
national leader in eating-disorder treatment with headquarters in St.
Paul, Minnesota.
Prior to that role, Steve served in a number of diverse senior
leadership roles with more than 10 years at financial services
organizations. At Citibank, he was the managing director and leader of
the U.S. Branch Network and Consumer Banking Products. In this role, his
responsibilities included overall leadership of sales, service, and
operational excellence with a team of more than 9,000 associates in
nearly 1,000 retail branches across the U.S. He was also responsible for
management of the banking products portfolio including checking, debit
card, savings, and consumer lending.
Steve also served in senior leadership roles at Bank of America and
Wachovia across multiple lines of business including credit, risk
management, mortgage governance, finance, operations, and customer
experience. He started his career by serving our country in the United
States Army where he was a troop and staff leader.
Steve participates on the board of directors for Gene Matters, a
telehealth organization which provides genetic counseling. In addition,
he serves on the advisory board of boodleAI, which developed an
artificial intelligence-enabled person-to-person fundraising platform
focused on serving charitable organizations.
Steve graduated from the United States Military Academy in West Point,
New York, where he earned a bachelor’s of science degree in European
history with a minor in industrial engineering. He earned a master’s
degree in business administration with concentrations in finance,
accounting, and strategic management from the University of Minnesota.
