Wells Fargo : Financial Services Executive Steve Troutner to Join Wells Fargo

01/24/2019 | 03:01pm EST

Troutner to serve as Western region bank executive

Financial services executive Steve Troutner will join Wells Fargo on Feb. 11, 2019, as Western region bank executive reporting to Head of Consumer Banking Mary Mack. He will be based in Los Angeles and will have responsibility for more than 32,000 team members who serve customers across 21 states through 2,600 branches and nearly 7,200 ATMs.

“Steve’s impressive career spans more than 25 years, and a considerable amount of that time was spent in financial services where he’s been committed to helping organizations transform and grow, improve financial performance, and achieve operational excellence,” said Mary Mack. “Steve proudly served our country in the U.S. Army, and his leadership, commitment to service, and breadth of knowledge and expertise will serve our team members and customers very well. He will work closely with leaders across Consumer Banking to ensure our priorities are consistent and aligned with our focus on building a better bank.”

Most recently, Steve served as chief executive officer and interim chief operating officer for The Emily Program, a private equity-backed national leader in eating-disorder treatment with headquarters in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Prior to that role, Steve served in a number of diverse senior leadership roles with more than 10 years at financial services organizations. At Citibank, he was the managing director and leader of the U.S. Branch Network and Consumer Banking Products. In this role, his responsibilities included overall leadership of sales, service, and operational excellence with a team of more than 9,000 associates in nearly 1,000 retail branches across the U.S. He was also responsible for management of the banking products portfolio including checking, debit card, savings, and consumer lending.

Steve also served in senior leadership roles at Bank of America and Wachovia across multiple lines of business including credit, risk management, mortgage governance, finance, operations, and customer experience. He started his career by serving our country in the United States Army where he was a troop and staff leader.

Steve participates on the board of directors for Gene Matters, a telehealth organization which provides genetic counseling. In addition, he serves on the advisory board of boodleAI, which developed an artificial intelligence-enabled person-to-person fundraising platform focused on serving charitable organizations.

Steve graduated from the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York, where he earned a bachelor’s of science degree in European history with a minor in industrial engineering. He earned a master’s degree in business administration with concentrations in finance, accounting, and strategic management from the University of Minnesota.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based financial services company with $1.9 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo’s vision is to satisfy our customers’ financial needs and help them succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo provides banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through 7,800 locations, more than 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and mobile banking, and has offices in 37 countries and territories to support customers who conduct business in the global economy. With approximately 259,000 team members, Wells Fargo serves one in three households in the United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 26 on Fortune’s 2018 rankings of America’s largest corporations. News, insights and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.


© Business Wire 2019
