Wells Fargo : Helped to Provide 55.7 Million Meals to Families in Need

The Wells
Fargo Holiday Food Bank program secured enough food during the 2018
holiday season to help provide 55.7 million meals* to families in need
around the U.S.
Through the support of customers, team members and community members,
the Holiday Food Bank secured food contributions, monetary donations and
volunteer time for the Feeding
America® network of food banks around the U.S., with the following
impact:
-
55.7 million meals – enough to provide more than 150,000 meals
a day for a year.
-
9,400 boxes of nonperishable food – a 20 percent increase from
last year’s program.
-
9,083 team member volunteer hours – a 25 percent increase from
2017.
“Food banks and food pantries are critical emergency resources for
millions, and our customers and the broader community went above and
beyond to participate in our Holiday Food Bank program,” said Jon
Campbell, head of the Wells Fargo Foundation. “Their generosity is
incredibly inspiring, and it underscores the remarkable impact that is
possible when people work together. Thank you to everyone who donated,
to team members who volunteered with distribution, and to local Feeding
America member food banks for their efforts in making the season a
little brighter for those in need.”
Wells Fargo launched the effort on Nov. 13, 2018, with a $4 million
donation to Feeding America, the largest domestic hunger-relief
organization in the U.S. Wells Fargo’s 5,700 branches nationwide doubled
as food banks from the program’s kick-off through the end of 2018,
accepting donations of nonperishable food and money for their respective
local Feeding America member food banks.
Wells Fargo also offered opportunities for participants to donate
through a mobile food bank — which popped up in nine cities from
California to New York. In response to customer requests, the company
also enabled monetary contributions to Feeding America through its ATMs
and website.
In addition, nearly 2,300 Wells Fargo team members volunteered more than
9,000 hours with hunger-related nonprofit organizations over the
holidays.
“One in eight Americans struggle to put food on their tables,” said Andy
Wilson, chief development officer at Feeding America. “Hunger impacts
every single county in the United States. Efforts like the Wells Fargo
Holiday Food Bank program shine a light on this very important issue,
while providing everyone with the opportunity to help their neighbors in
need. Feeding America is grateful to Wells Fargo for helping us get
closer to a hunger-free America.”
The Wells Fargo Holiday Food Bank program is part of Wells Fargo’s
year-round philanthropic support of nonprofit organizations and team
member volunteerism. Companywide last year, Wells Fargo fulfilled its
goal to increase corporate giving to community and nonprofit
organizations to more than $400
million, which averages more than $1 million a day. Beginning in
2019, the company will target two percent of its after-tax profits for
corporate philanthropy.
*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf
of local member food bank.
