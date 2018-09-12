Log in
Wells Fargo : Industry Veterans Join Wells Fargo Public Finance

09/12/2018 | 03:13pm CEST

NEW YORK - Wells Fargo Securities, the investment banking and capital markets business of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC), has made two additions to its Public Finance team: Tom Wynne has joined the company and will lead a new housing financing initiative in the West, and Michael Colton has joined the company to support the municipal finance business in New York.

Based in Los Angeles, Wynne joins Wells Fargo as a director in the Public Finance Housing group. His focus includes multifamily housing deals, land-secured financing, and general government transactions in the company's Western region. He previously led business development with municipal bond issuers in the Western Region at Morgan Stanley in Los Angeles. Wynne earned an MBA from Oxford University Business School and a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Colorado at Boulder.

'As one of the largest commercial real estate leaders in the U.S., we're in a strong position to leverage our balance sheet, bringing greater focus on capital market financing for both governmental and developer clientele,' said Wynne. 'I look forward to increasing multifamily housing financing in the West to match what we have in the East.'

Colton brings 30 years of municipal finance experience to Wells Fargo. His industry tenure includes 20 years in Morgan Stanley's municipal securities group, serving most recently as managing director at Lamont Financial Services. As managing director for Wells Fargo Public Finance, Colton focuses on both New York City and New York state issuers. He has specialized in municipal infrastructure, transportation, utilities, and sports facilities at the local and state levels. Colton holds a master's degree in industrial engineering and operation research from Columbia University and a bachelor's degree in computer science from Yeshiva University.

'Whether our clients are city or state issuers, our service sets our team at Wells Fargo Securities apart,' said Colton. 'I'm proud to join some of the industry's best talent, and I look forward to expanding our business in the Northeast.'

Wynne and Colton are the seventh and eighth industry veterans to join Wells Fargo Securities' Public Finance division under Stratford Shields, head of Public Finance, who assumed his role in late 2017. Eight junior level associates have also joined the firm during his tenure.

About Wells Fargo Government & Institutional Banking

Wells Fargo Government & Institutional Banking (GIB) - a division of Wells Fargo Commercial Banking - supports more than 4,000 government, education, nonprofit, and healthcare clients across the United States. The firm organizes specialized commercial banking and capital markets teams under one business, offering an integrated approach to provide the most value for its clients. Government Banking serves federal, state, county, and city governments; government agencies and authorities; municipal utilities; school districts; and specialty public sectors such as public power, housing, finance, and transportation. The GIB Education and Nonprofit group serves colleges, universities, 501(c) organizations, foundations, endowments, and national nonprofits. GIB Healthcare Financial Services serves nonprofit hospitals systems, nonprofit healthcare insurers, and academic medical centers. Wells Fargo Securities is the trade name for certain securities-related capital markets and investment banking services of Wells Fargo & Company and its subsidiaries, including Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, member NYSE, FINRA, NFA, and SIPC, and Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, acting through its Municipal Products Group.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based financial services company with $1.9 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo's vision is to satisfy our customers' financial needs and help them succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo provides banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through 8,050 locations, 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and mobile banking, and has offices in 38 countries and territories to support customers who conduct business in the global economy. With approximately 265,000 team members, Wells Fargo serves one in three households in the United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 26 on Fortune's 2018 rankings of America's largest corporations. News, insights and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

Disclaimer

Wells Fargo & Company published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 13:12:11 UTC
