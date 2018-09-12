Wells Fargo : Industry Veterans Join Wells Fargo Public Finance

NEW YORK - Wells Fargo Securities, the investment banking and capital markets business of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC), has made two additions to its Public Finance team: Tom Wynne has joined the company and will lead a new housing financing initiative in the West, and Michael Colton has joined the company to support the municipal finance business in New York.

Based in Los Angeles, Wynne joins Wells Fargo as a director in the Public Finance Housing group. His focus includes multifamily housing deals, land-secured financing, and general government transactions in the company's Western region. He previously led business development with municipal bond issuers in the Western Region at Morgan Stanley in Los Angeles. Wynne earned an MBA from Oxford University Business School and a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Colorado at Boulder.

'As one of the largest commercial real estate leaders in the U.S., we're in a strong position to leverage our balance sheet, bringing greater focus on capital market financing for both governmental and developer clientele,' said Wynne. 'I look forward to increasing multifamily housing financing in the West to match what we have in the East.'

Colton brings 30 years of municipal finance experience to Wells Fargo. His industry tenure includes 20 years in Morgan Stanley's municipal securities group, serving most recently as managing director at Lamont Financial Services. As managing director for Wells Fargo Public Finance, Colton focuses on both New York City and New York state issuers. He has specialized in municipal infrastructure, transportation, utilities, and sports facilities at the local and state levels. Colton holds a master's degree in industrial engineering and operation research from Columbia University and a bachelor's degree in computer science from Yeshiva University.

'Whether our clients are city or state issuers, our service sets our team at Wells Fargo Securities apart,' said Colton. 'I'm proud to join some of the industry's best talent, and I look forward to expanding our business in the Northeast.'

Wynne and Colton are the seventh and eighth industry veterans to join Wells Fargo Securities' Public Finance division under Stratford Shields, head of Public Finance, who assumed his role in late 2017. Eight junior level associates have also joined the firm during his tenure.

