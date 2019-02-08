Wells Fargo : Issues Linger For Second Day

By Ben Eisen and Emily Glazer

Wells Fargo & Co. faced a two-day stretch of systems failures that frustrated customers' and employees' efforts to access their bank accounts and view money from direct deposits.

Scores of customers complained Friday morning on social media that they were unable to see paychecks deposited into their accounts via direct deposit. Some of the bank's employees also said their paychecks weren't showing up in their Wells Fargo accounts.

A spokeswoman for Wells Fargo said late morning Eastern time that the direct-deposit issue has been corrected and all transactions are now visible.

Still, some systems continued to experience intermittent delays on Friday and certain features remained unavailable on mobile and online banking. The bank, in responding to customers on Twitter, said transaction issues, including at the point of sale, may continue until the bank is certain all systems are back up and running.

"While we restored operations throughout the day and continue to address customer concerns, our recovery from these issues was not as rapid as we or our customers would have expected," said CEO and President Tim Sloan in a statement. "We will review the system issues in detail, and do all we can to ensure that this type of disruption doesn't happen again."

The bank said it extended its bank branch hours on Friday and would do so on Saturday to deal with the issue. The troubles stemmed from a Thursday outage caused by an automatic shutdown at one of the bank's main data centers that left many customers unable to access their accounts online or on mobile applications. The bank said the issue was contained and not due to a cybersecurity event. It also said that many services were restored by Thursday night, including most mobile and online systems, credit and debit card transactions, and ATMs.

Michelle Clemens, a producer for a local news station in Eau Claire, Wis., said in an interview that her paycheck usually deposits around 2:30 a.m. but hadn't shown up in her account by late morning. "I was hoping to pay bills," she said at the time. "I am not going to pay bills if I don't see that in my account."

By the afternoon, Ms. Clemens's deposit had shown up in her account, but she was still having some issues with Wells Fargo services, including the app, she said.

Wells Fargo is continuing efforts to repair its image more than two years after its sales-practices scandal erupted. The bank has since drawn regulatory attention in every one of its major business units.

Wells Fargo had acknowledged the direct-deposit problems in an email to employees early Friday. "Some team members and customers may not yet be able to see the payroll deposits in online banking," the bank said in the email, which was reviewed by the Journal.

A bank spokeswoman on Friday said that overdraft fees and other charges related to these issues will be reversed.

The system outage is Wells Fargo's second this month. It is likely to raise additional questions about the bank's oversight of its technology. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency sent Wells Fargo a regulatory warning in recent months that can precede an enforcement action, The Wall Street Journal previously reported.

Write to Ben Eisen at ben.eisen@wsj.com and Emily Glazer at emily.glazer@wsj.com