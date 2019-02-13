Wells Fargo : Jeremy Jansen Named to United States Motorcycle Coaching Association Board

CHICAGO - Wells Fargo Commercial Distribution Finance (CDF), a Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) subsidiary, announced today that Jeremy Jansen, head of Motorsports for CDF, has been named to the United States Motorcycle Coaching Association (USMCA) board of directors.

USMCA is a non-profit dedicated to growing the sport of motorcycling through quality coaching and creating a robust, nationwide network of motorcycle-riding coaches. The organization is actively building a community of certified motorcycle coaches nationwide to support and foster growth in the motorcycling industry.

'I am honored to join the USMCA board,' said Jansen. 'Wells Fargo CDF has been an early supporter of the USMCA, and we are committed to reinforcing the vision of an interconnected rider and coaching community in the sport of Motorcycling.'

'Wells Fargo has helped support the launch of the USMCA, and we're grateful to have a leader like Jeremy as part of the team,' says Jon-Erik Burleson, USMCA co-founder. 'His vision aligns with ours, and that's to bring renewed success and ridership to the sport of motorcycling.'

Founded in December 2016, USMCA aims to certify at least 250 coaches and launch Motorcyclecoaching.org by year-end.

About USMCA

The U.S. Motorcycle Coaching Association was created to grow the sport of motorcycling through quality coaching of new and returning riders. USMCA Certified Coaches have completed the core content, agreed to uphold the USMCA values and Code of Conduct, passed a national-level background check, have knowledge in basic AHA or Red Cross First Aid and CPR, and taken a step toward the management of concussions and how to detect signs for heat illness and cardiac arrest. Certified Coaches are certified by two board members or have completed an in-field evaluation.

About Wells Fargo Commercial Distribution Finance.

Wells Fargo Commercial Distribution Finance (CDF) provided $43 billion in financing for more than 30,000 dealers and more than 1,200 distributors and manufacturers globally in 2018. Wells Fargo CDF provides inventory financing solutions, service and intelligence through in-depth industry expertise and commitment. Programs include inventory and accounts receivable financing, asset-based lending, private label financing, collateral management, and related financial products. For more information, visit wellsfargo.com/cdf or follow company news via Twitter @WellsFargoCDF.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based financial services company with $1.9 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo's vision is to satisfy our customers' financial needs and help them succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo provides banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through 7,800 locations, more than 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and mobile banking, and has offices in 37 countries and territories to support customers who conduct business in the global economy. With approximately 259,000 team members, Wells Fargo serves one in three households in the United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 26 on Fortune's 2018 rankings of America's largest corporations. News, insights and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.