Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Wells Fargo    WFC

WELLS FARGO

(WFC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Wells Fargo : Jeremy Jansen Named to United States Motorcycle Coaching Association Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/13/2019 | 02:12pm EST

CHICAGO - Wells Fargo Commercial Distribution Finance (CDF), a Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) subsidiary, announced today that Jeremy Jansen, head of Motorsports for CDF, has been named to the United States Motorcycle Coaching Association (USMCA) board of directors.

USMCA is a non-profit dedicated to growing the sport of motorcycling through quality coaching and creating a robust, nationwide network of motorcycle-riding coaches. The organization is actively building a community of certified motorcycle coaches nationwide to support and foster growth in the motorcycling industry.

'I am honored to join the USMCA board,' said Jansen. 'Wells Fargo CDF has been an early supporter of the USMCA, and we are committed to reinforcing the vision of an interconnected rider and coaching community in the sport of Motorcycling.'

'Wells Fargo has helped support the launch of the USMCA, and we're grateful to have a leader like Jeremy as part of the team,' says Jon-Erik Burleson, USMCA co-founder. 'His vision aligns with ours, and that's to bring renewed success and ridership to the sport of motorcycling.'

Founded in December 2016, USMCA aims to certify at least 250 coaches and launch Motorcyclecoaching.org by year-end.

About USMCA

The U.S. Motorcycle Coaching Association was created to grow the sport of motorcycling through quality coaching of new and returning riders. USMCA Certified Coaches have completed the core content, agreed to uphold the USMCA values and Code of Conduct, passed a national-level background check, have knowledge in basic AHA or Red Cross First Aid and CPR, and taken a step toward the management of concussions and how to detect signs for heat illness and cardiac arrest. Certified Coaches are certified by two board members or have completed an in-field evaluation.

About Wells Fargo Commercial Distribution Finance.

Wells Fargo Commercial Distribution Finance (CDF) provided $43 billion in financing for more than 30,000 dealers and more than 1,200 distributors and manufacturers globally in 2018. Wells Fargo CDF provides inventory financing solutions, service and intelligence through in-depth industry expertise and commitment. Programs include inventory and accounts receivable financing, asset-based lending, private label financing, collateral management, and related financial products. For more information, visit wellsfargo.com/cdf or follow company news via Twitter @WellsFargoCDF.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based financial services company with $1.9 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo's vision is to satisfy our customers' financial needs and help them succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo provides banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through 7,800 locations, more than 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and mobile banking, and has offices in 37 countries and territories to support customers who conduct business in the global economy. With approximately 259,000 team members, Wells Fargo serves one in three households in the United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 26 on Fortune's 2018 rankings of America's largest corporations. News, insights and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

Disclaimer

Wells Fargo & Company published this content on 13 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2019 19:11:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WELLS FARGO
02:12pWELLS FARGO : Jeremy Jansen Named to United States Motorcycle Coaching Associati..
PU
09:53aWELLS FARGO : Asset Management Appoints Skeates Global Head of ESG
DJ
09:16aWELLS FARGO : Asset Management Names Hannah Skeates Global Head of Environmental..
BU
02/11WELLS FARGO : Donates $300,000 for Kansas City Housing, Education and Community ..
BU
02/11WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/08WELLS FARGO : Issues Linger For Second Day
DJ
02/08WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/08WELLS FARGO : Customers Say Paychecks Went Missing Following Outage
DJ
02/07WELLS FARGO : Provides Update on Restoring Services for Customers
BU
02/07WELLS FARGO : Outages Hit Online and Mobile Banking -- 3rd Update
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 85 370 M
EBIT 2019 32 008 M
Net income 2019 22 330 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,72%
P/E ratio 2019 9,88
P/E ratio 2020 8,59
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,70x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,67x
Capitalization 231 B
Chart WELLS FARGO
Duration : Period :
Wells Fargo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WELLS FARGO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 56,6 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy J. Sloan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elizabeth A. Duke Independent Chairman
John R. Shrewsberry Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Scott Dillon Chief Technology Officer
John Daniel Baker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WELLS FARGO6.45%230 890
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY5.10%341 187
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.81%291 665
BANK OF AMERICA15.30%277 412
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.68%239 192
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC1.04%168 266
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.