Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Wells Fargo    WFC

WELLS FARGO (WFC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Wells Fargo : Judge blocks U.S. fund's lawsuit against Wells Fargo over 'vol-mageddon'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2018 | 02:01am CEST
A Wells Fargo stagecoach is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A Chicago fund manager cannot pursue a lawsuit against a Wells Fargo unit over claims the bank cost the fund manager millions by forcing it to sell its holdings during a February market rout, a judge ruled on Tuesday.

LJM Partners Ltd, run by Anthony Caine, returned investors' money after its complex trades failed spectacularly in the Feb. 5 reversal of fortune in U.S. stocks and related markets that some investors called "vol-mageddon." Funds run by LJM and an affiliate saw losses of 80 percent or more.

The fund would not have suffered such extreme losses had Wells Fargo Securities LLC (WFS) not directed it to sell its holdings immediately after initial losses and at depressed prices, LJM said in response to a March lawsuit by Wells Fargo. Wells Fargo disputed that it had forced the liquidation.

Wells Fargo said it had been required to cover the company's margin and losses with the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. LJM denied those claims and countersued in May.

But United States District Judge Katherine Forrest in Manhattan said contracts between Wells Fargo and LJM provided "broad authority" for the bank to tell the fund to trade when the market is stressed.

"The agreement provides broad authority for WFS to terminate the agreement and direct LJM to liquidate its open positions - even through specific trades," Forrest wrote.

A spokeswoman for Wells Fargo and lawyers for LJM did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Wells Fargo's lawsuit against LJM is ongoing. Investors are suing Caine and Anish Parvataneni, a portfolio manager at the company who previously worked for well-known fund investor Ken Griffin's Citadel, over what they said were inadequate disclosures about the risks of LJM's approach.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

By Trevor Hunnicutt

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WELLS FARGO
02:01aWELLS FARGO : Judge blocks U.S. fund's lawsuit against Wells Fargo over 'vol-mag..
RE
09/11EXCLUSIVE - U.S. REGULATORS REJECT W : sources
RE
09/11WELLS FARGO : OCC Rejects Wells Fargo Plan to Resolve Auto Insurance Issues
DJ
09/11WELLS CEO : We're Biggest Mortgage Lender
AQ
09/10WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/07WELLS FARGO : Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Information
BU
09/07WELLS FARGO : Real Estate Investment Corporation Declares Dividend on Series A P..
BU
09/07WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/07WELLS FARGO : Selects Al Kenrick to Lead Middle Market Banking in Silicon Valley..
PU
09/07WELLS FARGO : The Briefcase The Briefcase
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/11REUTERS : U.S. regulators reject Wells Fargo's plan to repay customers 
09/07Tracking Ole Andreas Halvorsen's Viking Global Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update 
09/06Evercore ISI defends Wells Fargo, saying DoJ issue isn't new 
09/06Wells Fargo slips after report of wholesale banking unit probe 
09/06Tracking Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb's Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 86 801 M
EBIT 2018 30 223 M
Net income 2018 20 730 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,85%
P/E ratio 2018 13,33
P/E ratio 2019 11,15
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,19x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,15x
Capitalization 277 B
Chart WELLS FARGO
Duration : Period :
Wells Fargo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WELLS FARGO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 61,8 $
Spread / Average Target 7,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy J. Sloan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elizabeth A. Duke Independent Chairman
John R. Shrewsberry Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Scott Dillon Chief Technology Officer
John Daniel Baker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WELLS FARGO-5.29%276 735
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.33%382 166
BANK OF AMERICA4.54%307 838
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-13.87%270 909
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.80%224 609
CITIGROUP-6.42%175 231
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.