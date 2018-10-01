Wells Fargo : Launches Control Tower SM, New Digital Experience for Customers Nationwide

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today announced that Control
Tower, a new digital experience that simplifies customers’ online
financial lives, is available for Wells Fargo consumer and small
business customers nationwide through Wells Fargo Online®
and Wells Fargo Mobile® Banking.
According to a recent online survey conducted by The Harris Poll on
behalf of Wells Fargo1, 79 percent of Americans use automatic
recurring payments, yet they could potentially be paying for services
they don’t need. In fact, 31 percent of Americans have memberships or
subscriptions that they have paid for but not used over the past year,
with this group having an average of three paid memberships or
subscriptions that were unused or not needed.
Control Tower provides customers a single view of their digital
financial footprint, including places their Wells Fargo Debit or Credit
Card or account information is connected — such as recurring payments,
certain third-party data aggregators, and mobile
wallets. It also allows customers to quickly turn off (or on) their
Wells Fargo cards from one central place.
“As consumers’ lives have become increasingly digital, managing finances
has only become more complex and cluttered,” said Jim Smith, head of
Wells Fargo Virtual Channels. “If you lose a card or want to update a
billing address, you’re expected to go on a journey of self-discovery to
remember all the different places your financial information is stored,
which can be time consuming and cumbersome. With Control Tower,
Wells Fargo is simplifying the process by providing customers a more
comprehensive view of their digital footprint and the ability to turn
access to their Wells Fargo Debit or Credit Card on and off with the
swipe of a button.”
Having multiple recurring payments and connection points online creates
a greater need for consumers to have visibility into and control over
where and what account information is shared. In addition, if consumers
misplace a debit or credit card, it’s important to be able to turn the
card off quickly and easily – and to turn it back on if they find it,
eliminating the need to cancel their existing card and order a new one
with new numbers. By bringing these capabilities into one place, Control
Tower is helping to relieve this customer pain point. Among
Americans who use a bank or financial institution, three quarters (76
percent) report that having a single view of their digital financial
footprint – such as the Control Tower offering2 – would be
beneficial1.
Control Tower represents the latest iteration of Wells Fargo’s
continually evolving mobile experience. At launch, customers have the
ability to view certain digital financial connection points, digitally
turn on and off their Wells Fargo Debit or Credit Card (including mobile
wallet access and debit card in-person international transactions), and
control certain data-sharing
capabilities for Wells Fargo accounts. In the future, customers also
will be able to control which devices, apps, and companies have access
to their account information.
In addition to Control Tower, Wells Fargo has been introducing other
innovations to help simplify and enhance the customer experience and
provide more convenience and control. These enhancements include Pay
with Wells Fargo, a new interface for the Wells Fargo Mobile banking
app rolling out later this year, the launch of Zelle®
person-to-person payments, and more.
About Wells Fargo
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based
financial services company with $1.9 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo’s
vision is to satisfy our customers’ financial needs and help them
succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco,
Wells Fargo provides banking, investment and mortgage products and
services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through 8,050
locations, 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and mobile
banking, and has offices in 38 countries and territories to support
customers who conduct business in the global economy. With approximately
265,000 team members, Wells Fargo serves one in three households in the
United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 26 on Fortune’s 2018
rankings of America’s largest corporations. News, insights and
perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells
Fargo Stories.
1 This survey was conducted online within the United States
by The Harris Poll on behalf of Wells Fargo from September 6-10,
2018 among 2,026 U.S. adults ages 18 and older. This online survey is
not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of
theoretical sampling error can be calculated. For complete survey
methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes,
please contact Shelley Miller or Hilary O’Byrne.
2 Description survey respondents were shown: “This offering
provides customers with a single view of their digital financial
footprint - including places their card or account information is
connected (such as recurring payments, mobile wallets, subscriptions,
and so on.) Available online, or in an app, the feature also enables
customers to control when and where their account is shared via the
ability to turn their card on or off from one single, convenient, and
secure place.”
