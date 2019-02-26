Log in
Wells Fargo : Lisa Thomason Named Head of Operations for Wells Fargo Equipment Finance

02/26/2019 | 02:18pm EST

CHICAGO - Wells Fargo Equipment Finance (WFEF) announced today Lisa Thomason was promoted to lead its operations team. Effective immediately, Thomason reports to Lisa Sawyers, head of Operations for Wells Fargo Commercial Capital (WFCC). WFEF is one of seven Wells Fargo lines of business that comprise WFCC.

Based in Moberly, Missouri, Thomason brings more than 19 years of experience in financial services to her new role. She is responsible for partnering with WFEF business lines and leaders to ensure customers and vendors are being served effectively. In addition, she collaborates with the group's technology partners to advance system integrations, driving productivity and efficiency.

Thomason joined Wells Fargo in 2016 through the GE Capital acquisition. She previously held various leadership positions, including product delivery process and systems leader, document generation process owner, and operations special handling leader, supporting Vendor Financial Services, Transportation Finance, and Corporate Finance.

'Lisa is a genuine and knowledgeable manager with keen instincts for improving processes to benefit customers and vendors,' Sawyer said. 'Her resolute emphasis on putting their needs first is a true representation of Wells Fargo's values.'

She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in marketing and management from Columbia College in Columbia, Missouri.

About Wells Fargo Equipment Finance

Wells Fargo Equipment Finance provides competitive fixed- and floating-rate loans and leases covering a full range of commercial equipment for businesses nationwide as well as floor planning and inventory financing, and vendor programs in selected industries in the United States and Canada. Wells Fargo Equipment Finance is a leading bank affiliated equipment leasing and finance business in the United States by asset portfolio and annual originations, with more than 335,000 customers, and 2,500 team members. Wells Fargo Equipment Finance is the trade name of the equipment finance businesses of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. and its subsidiaries. Canadian business is transacted by Wells Fargo Equipment Finance Company.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based financial services company with $1.9 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo's vision is to satisfy our customers' financial needs and help them succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo provides banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through 7,800 locations, more than 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and mobile banking, and has offices in 37 countries and territories to support customers who conduct business in the global economy. With approximately 259,000 team members, Wells Fargo serves one in three households in the United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 26 on Fortune's 2018 rankings of America's largest corporations. News, insights and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

Disclaimer

Wells Fargo & Company published this content on 26 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2019 19:17:07 UTC
