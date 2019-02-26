Wells Fargo : Lisa Thomason Named Head of Operations for Wells Fargo Equipment Finance

CHICAGO - Wells Fargo Equipment Finance (WFEF) announced today Lisa Thomason was promoted to lead its operations team. Effective immediately, Thomason reports to Lisa Sawyers, head of Operations for Wells Fargo Commercial Capital (WFCC). WFEF is one of seven Wells Fargo lines of business that comprise WFCC.

Based in Moberly, Missouri, Thomason brings more than 19 years of experience in financial services to her new role. She is responsible for partnering with WFEF business lines and leaders to ensure customers and vendors are being served effectively. In addition, she collaborates with the group's technology partners to advance system integrations, driving productivity and efficiency.

Thomason joined Wells Fargo in 2016 through the GE Capital acquisition. She previously held various leadership positions, including product delivery process and systems leader, document generation process owner, and operations special handling leader, supporting Vendor Financial Services, Transportation Finance, and Corporate Finance.

'Lisa is a genuine and knowledgeable manager with keen instincts for improving processes to benefit customers and vendors,' Sawyer said. 'Her resolute emphasis on putting their needs first is a true representation of Wells Fargo's values.'

She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in marketing and management from Columbia College in Columbia, Missouri.

