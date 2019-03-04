Wells Fargo : Maria Teresa Tejada Named Chief Strategic Enterprise Risk Officer

Today, Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) announced that Maria Teresa
Tejada has been named the company’s chief strategic enterprise risk
officer. Tejada will join the company’s Risk organization reporting
directly to Chief Risk Officer Mandy Norton. She begins her new role
today.
In her role, Tejada will oversee interrelated risks across the
enterprise pertaining to business lines, corporate functions and the
company’s strategic priorities. Specifically, she will have
responsibility for the oversight and strategic direction of critical
enterprise risk programs, enterprise risk reporting and oversight of
strategic risk and reputation risk. In addition, she will have
responsibility for international risk oversight.
“Maria Teresa brings deep experience to the enterprise risk function
which is a key area of focus for the organization,” said Norton. “Her
leadership will be a critical factor in our ongoing risk transformation.”
Since 2013, Tejada served in risk leadership roles at KeyCorp, most
recently as deputy chief risk officer and also as risk management
integration executive and chief credit officer. Prior to KeyCorp, she
spent 16 years at Goldman Sachs between New York and London, serving as
managing director, Europe, Middle East & Africa Risk Management; vice
president, Latin America Investment Banking; and associate, Emerging
Markets Fixed Income. She also previously worked at Smith Barney and the
Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
About Wells Fargo
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based
financial services company with $1.9 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo’s
vision is to satisfy our customers’ financial needs and help them
succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco,
Wells Fargo provides banking, investment and mortgage products and
services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through 7,800
locations, more than 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and
mobile banking, and has offices in 37 countries and territories to
support customers who conduct business in the global economy. With
approximately 259,000 team members, Wells Fargo serves one in three
households in the United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 26
on Fortune’s 2018 rankings of America’s largest corporations. News,
insights and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells
Fargo Stories.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190304005886/en/