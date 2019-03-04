Wells Fargo : Maria Teresa Tejada Named Chief Strategic Enterprise Risk Officer

Today, Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) announced that Maria Teresa Tejada has been named the company’s chief strategic enterprise risk officer. Tejada will join the company’s Risk organization reporting directly to Chief Risk Officer Mandy Norton. She begins her new role today.

In her role, Tejada will oversee interrelated risks across the enterprise pertaining to business lines, corporate functions and the company’s strategic priorities. Specifically, she will have responsibility for the oversight and strategic direction of critical enterprise risk programs, enterprise risk reporting and oversight of strategic risk and reputation risk. In addition, she will have responsibility for international risk oversight.

“Maria Teresa brings deep experience to the enterprise risk function which is a key area of focus for the organization,” said Norton. “Her leadership will be a critical factor in our ongoing risk transformation.”

Since 2013, Tejada served in risk leadership roles at KeyCorp, most recently as deputy chief risk officer and also as risk management integration executive and chief credit officer. Prior to KeyCorp, she spent 16 years at Goldman Sachs between New York and London, serving as managing director, Europe, Middle East & Africa Risk Management; vice president, Latin America Investment Banking; and associate, Emerging Markets Fixed Income. She also previously worked at Smith Barney and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based financial services company with $1.9 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo’s vision is to satisfy our customers’ financial needs and help them succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo provides banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through 7,800 locations, more than 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and mobile banking, and has offices in 37 countries and territories to support customers who conduct business in the global economy. With approximately 259,000 team members, Wells Fargo serves one in three households in the United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 26 on Fortune’s 2018 rankings of America’s largest corporations. News, insights and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190304005886/en/