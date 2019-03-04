Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Wells Fargo    WFC

WELLS FARGO

(WFC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Wells Fargo : Maria Teresa Tejada Named Chief Strategic Enterprise Risk Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/04/2019 | 02:11pm EST

Today, Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) announced that Maria Teresa Tejada has been named the company’s chief strategic enterprise risk officer. Tejada will join the company’s Risk organization reporting directly to Chief Risk Officer Mandy Norton. She begins her new role today.

In her role, Tejada will oversee interrelated risks across the enterprise pertaining to business lines, corporate functions and the company’s strategic priorities. Specifically, she will have responsibility for the oversight and strategic direction of critical enterprise risk programs, enterprise risk reporting and oversight of strategic risk and reputation risk. In addition, she will have responsibility for international risk oversight.

“Maria Teresa brings deep experience to the enterprise risk function which is a key area of focus for the organization,” said Norton. “Her leadership will be a critical factor in our ongoing risk transformation.”

Since 2013, Tejada served in risk leadership roles at KeyCorp, most recently as deputy chief risk officer and also as risk management integration executive and chief credit officer. Prior to KeyCorp, she spent 16 years at Goldman Sachs between New York and London, serving as managing director, Europe, Middle East & Africa Risk Management; vice president, Latin America Investment Banking; and associate, Emerging Markets Fixed Income. She also previously worked at Smith Barney and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based financial services company with $1.9 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo’s vision is to satisfy our customers’ financial needs and help them succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo provides banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through 7,800 locations, more than 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and mobile banking, and has offices in 37 countries and territories to support customers who conduct business in the global economy. With approximately 259,000 team members, Wells Fargo serves one in three households in the United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 26 on Fortune’s 2018 rankings of America’s largest corporations. News, insights and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WELLS FARGO
02:11pWELLS FARGO : Maria Teresa Tejada Named Chief Strategic Enterprise Risk Officer
BU
01:34pWELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:01aWELLS FARGO : Donated $10.4 Million to Support Iowa Nonprofits in 2018
BU
03/01NEWS : Wells Fargo officials enter $240 million settlement over bogus accounts
RE
03/01WELLS FARGO : U.S. Shareholders Agree to Settlement Over Fake Accounts -Reuters
DJ
03/01WELLS FARGO : Donated $61 Million to Support California Nonprofits in 2018
BU
02/28WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/27WELLS FARGO : Says Legal Losses May Cost $500 Million More to $2.7 Billion-Bloom..
DJ
02/27WELLS FARGO : starts settlement talks with Justice Dept, SEC
RE
02/27WELLS FARGO : & COMPANY/MN MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CON..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 85 354 M
EBIT 2019 31 996 M
Net income 2019 22 320 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,65%
P/E ratio 2019 10,08
P/E ratio 2020 8,77
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,67x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,63x
Capitalization 228 B
Chart WELLS FARGO
Duration : Period :
Wells Fargo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WELLS FARGO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 56,6 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy J. Sloan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elizabeth A. Duke Independent Chairman
John R. Shrewsberry Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Scott Dillon Chief Technology Officer
John Daniel Baker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WELLS FARGO8.57%234 844
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.98%341 700
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA10.59%297 783
BANK OF AMERICA18.95%280 877
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION15.23%238 571
BANK OF CHINA LTD8.03%166 146
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.