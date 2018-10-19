Wells Fargo : Mississippi Homeownership to Get $2.75 Million Boost

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC), NeighborWorks® America and its network
member, Hope Enterprise Corporation (HOPE), today announced the NeighborhoodLIFT®
program will launch for all 82 counties in the state of Mississippi
with a $2.75 million commitment by Wells Fargo to boost homeownership.
Governor Phil Bryant today joined Wells Fargo, NeighborWorks® America, and Hope Enterprise Corporation to announce the NeighborhoodLIFT® program for the state of Mississippi that will offer homebuyer education and down payment assistance grants as a result of a $2.75 million commitment by Wells Fargo. NeighborhoodLIFT for Mississippi is the 64th LIFT program launch that has created more than 18,600 homeowners since 2012 representing lower- and moderate-income households. (Graphic: Business Wire)
“This commitment by Wells Fargo to expand NeighborhoodLIFT to the state
of Mississippi will make a meaningful difference for many families,”
said Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant. “More Mississippians will live the
American dream of homeownership through this program, and I am thankful
to Wells Fargo, NeighborWorks and HOPE for working together to expand it
in our state.”
The 2018 Mississippi NeighborhoodLIFT program follows statewide programs
in New Mexico, South Dakota and Idaho. Overall, Wells Fargo has
conducted 63 LIFT program events in the U.S. since 2012 that have
created nearly 18,600 homeowners.
Grants available for reservation starting Oct. 29
The Wells Fargo Mississippi NeighborhoodLIFT program will begin offering
$7,500 down payment assistance grants on Monday, Oct. 29, to eligible
homebuyers. To learn more about the eligibility requirements, visit www.wellsfargo.com/lift
or call 866-858-2151. Participating homebuyers can obtain mortgage
financing from any participating lender, and HOPE will determine
eligibility and administer the down payment assistance grants.
“The NeighborhoodLIFT program is another example of our commitment to
Mississippi and our efforts to build better communities through
sustainable homeownership,” said Chris Tracy, Wells Fargo Mississippi
and Alabama Coast Region Bank President. “The program will help
hardworking families and individuals get on the path to achieve
successful and sustainable homeownership.”
To be eligible, annual incomes must not exceed 80 percent of the local
area median income in the county where the home is being purchased. In
addition, there are special parameters for veterans and service members,
teachers, law enforcement officers, firefighters and emergency medical
technicians who may reserve $10,000 down payment assistance grants
within eligibility requirements including earning up to 100 percent of
the area median income.
“This innovative public-private collaboration will create about 265 more
homeowners in Mississippi,” said Donald Phoenix, regional vice
president, Southern region, NeighborWorks America. “The required
homebuyer education classes provided by certified professionals better
prepare NeighborhoodLIFT homebuyers to achieve their goal of sustainable
homeownership.”
Approved homebuyers must be approved for home financing with an eligible
lender and be in contract to purchase a home in Mississippi. To reserve
the full grant amount, participants buying a primary residence with the
NeighborhoodLIFT program must commit to live in the home for five years.
“The NeighborhoodLIFT program will provide homebuyer education and down
payment assistance to help families achieve the dream of homeownership,”
said Bill Bynum, chief executive officer of Hope Enterprise Corporation.
“We are excited to team up with Wells Fargo and NeighborWorks America to
make this opportunity available for so many deserving families.”
Since February 2012, LIFT programs have helped create more than 18,600
homeowners in 63 communities. A video about the NeighborhoodLIFT program
is posted on Wells
Fargo Stories.
