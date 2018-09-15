Wells Fargo : Mobilizes to Support Customers and Communities Impacted by Hurricane Florence

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) today announced $1 million in donations to
support communities impacted by Hurricane Florence and the activation of
special disaster assistance for customers in North Carolina, South
Carolina, Virginia and Georgia.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by Hurricane
Florence,” said Chief Executive Officer Tim Sloan. “Wells Fargo is
committed to working with organizations and agencies to help our
communities recover and to providing assistance to our customers and
team members in the days and weeks ahead.”
Nationwide Relief Efforts
The Wells Fargo Foundation will donate $1 million to support hurricane
relief efforts with $500,000 going to the American Red Cross and the
remaining $500,000 to be disbursed in the coming weeks to non-profits
located in affected communities. Wells Fargo customers nationwide who
wish to support American Red Cross hurricane relief efforts may also
donate through Wells Fargo ATMs or by redeeming any amount of available
Go Far ® Rewards for donation through September 28.
-
Customers can go to any Wells Fargo ATM in the U.S. and select the
option to donate. There is no fee and 100% of contributions will be
sent to the American Red Cross.
-
Go Far Rewards customers can access their rewards account at GoFarRewards.wf.com
or by calling the service center at 877-517-1358
The company also announced that it is allocating $3 million to its WE
Care Fund which provides grants to team members who face a catastrophic
disaster or financial hardship resulting from an event beyond their
control. This program is intended to help team members get back on their
feet with basic necessities and, in particular, is intended to assist
those team members who do not have other resources to help themselves.
Disaster Relief Customer Assistance Information
Wells Fargo is committed to providing support to customers and clients
affected by Hurricane Florence. including reversing certain fees – such
as late fees – for our lending products, including credit cards, auto
loans, personal loans and lines of credit, and waiving Wells Fargo fees
for customers using non-Wells Fargo ATMs. Customers who want to discuss
their financial needs should call 800-TO-WELLS (800-869-3557), available
24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Wells Fargo Home Mortgage and Home Equity customers can contact Wells
Fargo to discuss potential payment and disaster assistance options or
access information at Disaster
Assistance and Property Damage Support site.
-
Home Mortgage: 888-818-9147, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 11
p.m. EST, and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. EST.
-
Home Equity: 1-866-355-1540, Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
EST, and Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST.
Auto loan customers can request payment assistance for up to 90 days and
discuss available options for the filing of a Guaranteed Asset
Protection (GAP) claim, if applicable.
-
Direct Auto customers: 1-800-559-3557, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.
to 6 p.m. local time.
-
Indirect Auto customers: 1-800-289-8004, Monday through Friday 8 a.m.
to 10 p.m. EST, and Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. EST
Wells Fargo Consumer Lending customers (credit card, retail services,
student loans, personal loans and lines of credit) who are affected by
the Hurricane can request payment assistance and waiving of fees for up
to 90 days.
-
Personal loans: 1-877-269-6056, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8
p.m. EST, and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. EST.
-
Credit cards and personal lines of credit: Call the number on the back
of the card or call Wells Fargo at 1-800-642-4720 24 hours a day,
seven days a week.
-
Education financial services: 1-800-658-3567, Monday through Friday, 8
a.m. to 9 p.m. EST.
Wells Fargo Small Business Lending customers who are affected by the
Hurricane can request a payment deferment and waiver of late fees for up
to 90 days on their Small Business Line of Credit, Small Business Credit
Card, Commercial Loan, Wells Fargo BusinessLoan® Term Loan, Business
PrimeLoan, Equipment Express® Loan, Commercial Equity Line of Credit,
Commercial Real Estate Loan, FastFlex® Small Business Loan or FastFlex®
Small Business Line of Credit. Customers can contact the National
Business Banking Center at 1-800-225-5935, 24 hours a day, seven days a
week.
Retail small business customers impacted by the hurricane are encouraged
to call Wells Fargo, 800-225-5935, for more information and to discuss
their options. Wells Fargo Insurance Services has also contacted clients
in impacted areas to provide support and expertise.
Customers in the impacted area who participate in an employer-sponsored
401(k) plan provided by Wells Fargo may be eligible to access their
retirement savings. For more information, customers should call
800-728-3123.
Customers of Wells Fargo Merchant Services who are in need of assistance
with their merchant processing due to the impact of Hurricane Florence
can call 800-451-5817. Affected merchant customers who contact Wells
Fargo by September 30 can receive a complimentary Clover® Go card reader
that works with a mobile device and, will enable their business to
accept card payments. The one-time cost for the card reader is waived;
however, payment processing costs from using the card reader will still
apply, as will cellular service data rates as described by the provider.
* The American Red Cross name, emblem and copyrighted materials are
being used with its permission, which in no way constitutes an
endorsement, express or implied, of any product, service, company,
opinion or political position. The American Red Cross logo is a
registered trademark owned by The American National Red Cross. For more
information about the American Red Cross, please visit redcross.org.
