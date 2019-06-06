Wells Fargo : Names Nico Marais CEO of Wells Fargo Asset Management

By Chris Wack

Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) said Thursday that Nico Marais has been appointed chief executive officer and head of Wells Fargo Asset Management, effective immediately.

The financial-services company said in a release that Mr. Marais most recently was co-CEO of Wells Fargo Asset Management and previously was president and head of Multi-Asset Solutions. He replaces Kristi Mitchem, who left Wells Fargo Asset Management in January.

Kirk Hartman will continue to serve as chief investment officer but will add the role of president of Wells Fargo Asset Management.

Wells Fargo Asset Management oversees $476 billion in assets under management for a broad range of clients.

Mr. Marais joined Wells Fargo Asset Management in February 2017.

