Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Wells Fargo    WFC

WELLS FARGO

(WFC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Wells Fargo : Names Nico Marais CEO of Wells Fargo Asset Management

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 01:00pm EDT

By Chris Wack

Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) said Thursday that Nico Marais has been appointed chief executive officer and head of Wells Fargo Asset Management, effective immediately.

The financial-services company said in a release that Mr. Marais most recently was co-CEO of Wells Fargo Asset Management and previously was president and head of Multi-Asset Solutions. He replaces Kristi Mitchem, who left Wells Fargo Asset Management in January.

Kirk Hartman will continue to serve as chief investment officer but will add the role of president of Wells Fargo Asset Management.

Wells Fargo Asset Management oversees $476 billion in assets under management for a broad range of clients.

Mr. Marais joined Wells Fargo Asset Management in February 2017.

Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WELLS FARGO
01:00pWELLS FARGO : Names Nico Marais CEO of Wells Fargo Asset Management
DJ
12:31pWELLS FARGO : Nico Marais to Lead Wells Fargo Asset Management
BU
10:01aWELLS FARGO : Donates $235,000 to Mississippi Nonprofits for Community Revitaliz..
BU
06/05EXCLUSIVE : Wells Fargo board weighs keeping interim CEO in place - sources
RE
06/05WELLS FARGO : ADDING MULTIMEDIA Wells Fargo to Donate $1 Billion to Address Hous..
BU
06/05CITIGROUP : Wells Fargo to donate $1 billion toward affordable housing by 2025
RE
06/04WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06/04WELLS FARGO : Announces Commercial Banking Structure
BU
05/31WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/30Bank-Owned Early Warning Services Names Albert Ko Chief Executive
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 83 812 M
EBIT 2019 30 100 M
Net income 2019 20 558 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,03%
P/E ratio 2019 8,98
P/E ratio 2020 8,90
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,46x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,47x
Capitalization 206 B
Chart WELLS FARGO
Duration : Period :
Wells Fargo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WELLS FARGO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 51,8 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy J. Sloan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elizabeth A. Duke Independent Chairman
John R. Shrewsberry Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Scott Dillon Chief Technology Officer
John Daniel Baker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WELLS FARGO-0.87%200 088
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY12.42%345 353
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA8.88%284 490
BANK OF AMERICA13.31%253 679
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION12.40%214 502
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC-0.09%165 358
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About