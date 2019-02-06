Wells Fargo : New Wells Fargo Propel Card Survey Decodes Millennial Relationships and Spending Habits

Splitting the bill, traveling the world; Millennials are even opting to earn credit card points together

This Valentine’s Day, the Wells Fargo Propel® Card invites millennials to pop a question that matters: “Will you share your points with me?” A new study conducted on behalf of the Propel Card unveils millennial relationship rules, spending habits, and the role credit cards play from the butterflies in the first few months to the comforts of a lasting partnership.

“We designed this survey to provide a look into our customers’ spending habits in their relationships,” said Beverly Anderson, Wells Fargo’s Head of Cards and Retail Services. “The Propel Card was specifically designed to reward people for things they are already doing – from dining out or eating in, to streaming services, to getting to work – and we wanted to see how they earn and use their rewards points.”

Rewriting Relationship Rules

Gone are the days where meeting a significant other’s parents is the only sign a relationship is getting serious. Today, traveling together is becoming a relationship barometer. For today’s millennials, travel is on par with meeting each other’s families as a relationship milestone, with most indicating that traveling together (83%) and meeting each other’s families (87%) should happen in the first year of dating. Two in five coupled millennials (42%) believe booking their first trip was a sign their relationship was getting serious, and in the next year, about three quarters (74%) are planning some kind of vacation together.

Millennials are also creating their own dining rules in terms of who picks up the check on dates. The survey found that 38% of millennials started regularly splitting the bill on dates within the first six months of their current relationship and, interestingly, men and women indicate this equally. Not only are millennials going Dutch, they are choosing to pay because they want to score points – credit card points, that is! Almost half of millennials (48%) don’t mind picking up dating expenses because they will earn credit card points. In fact, one in three (34%) have insisted on paying for a meal they shared with their partner because they wanted the credit card points.

Points Over Privacy

A surprising survey finding is that almost half (45%) of millennials would add their significant other as an authorized card user so they earn points together. Further, three in five coupled millennials report that sharing card points with their partner is a nice side perk of dating (64%) and that they and their partners are saving their card points for something special (59%).

The Wells Fargo Propel® Card was created so that consumers could earn points on the spending they are already doing. With more coupled millennials traveling together (38%) than sharing copies of keys to each other’s homes (22%) in the first six months, couples can be rewarded at every stage of their relationship, whether they’re teaming up on streaming services, dining out, or traveling the world.

The PropelCard, one of the richest no-annual-fee rewards cards in the industry that offers some of the most inclusive bonus rewards categories among leading credit cards, with a $0 annual fee,1 including:

3X on eat and drink 2 – eating out and ordering in at restaurants from fast food to fine dining

eating out and ordering in at restaurants from fast food to fine dining 3X on ride and drive 2 – including transit, car rentals, gas stations, ride sharing, railways, parking, taxis and tolls, and more

including transit, car rentals, gas stations, ride sharing, railways, parking, taxis and tolls, and more 3X on fly and stay 2 – including flights, hotels and homestays, cruises, and more

including flights, hotels and homestays, cruises, and more 3X on popular streaming services 2

1X on other purchases 2

on No foreign currency conversion fee 1

Access to exclusive presales tickets, offers and protections from American Express

to exclusive presales tickets, offers and protections from American Express No limits on the points that can be earned 3 , no points expiration as long as the account is open

, no points expiration as long as the account is open No blackout dates on air travel when redeemed through Go Far® Rewards – and can be used with a combination of points and a payment card

Eligible new Wells Fargo Propel® cardholders will earn 30,000 bonus points (a $300 cash redemption value) after spending $3,000 in the first three months.4

The Propel Card is designed for the independent and driven consumer – those taking advantage of all that life has to offer. With Propel, cardholders’ everyday spending is maximized with triple rewards points earned on popular categories – eating out and ordering in, travel including airfare, hotels, and car rentals, ride-sharing and mass transit, and popular streaming services.

About The Survey

Survey findings are from Kantar TNS. Total sample size was 1,000 Millennials in exclusive relationships. Fieldwork was undertaken during January 2-14, 2019. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all US Millennials (ages 22-39).

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based financial services company with $1.9 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo’s vision is to satisfy our customers’ financial needs and help them succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo provides banking, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance through 8,200 locations, 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and mobile banking, and has offices in 42 countries and territories to support customers who conduct business in the global economy. With approximately 265,000 team members, Wells Fargo serves one in three households in the United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 25 on Fortune’s 2017 rankings of America’s largest corporations. News, insights and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

