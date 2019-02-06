Wells Fargo : New Wells Fargo Propel Card Survey Decodes Millennial Relationships and Spending Habits

This Valentine’s Day, the Wells Fargo Propel® Card invites
millennials to pop a question that matters: “Will you share your points
with me?” A new study conducted on behalf of the Propel Card unveils
millennial relationship rules, spending habits, and the role credit
cards play from the butterflies in the first few months to the comforts
of a lasting partnership.
The Wells Fargo Propel Card (Courtesy: Wells Fargo)
“We designed this survey to provide a look into our customers’ spending
habits in their relationships,” said Beverly Anderson, Wells Fargo’s
Head of Cards and Retail Services. “The Propel Card was specifically
designed to reward people for things they are already doing – from
dining out or eating in, to streaming services, to getting to work – and
we wanted to see how they earn and use their rewards points.”
Rewriting Relationship Rules
Gone are the days where meeting a significant other’s parents is the
only sign a relationship is getting serious. Today, traveling together
is becoming a relationship barometer. For today’s millennials, travel is
on par with meeting each other’s families as a relationship milestone,
with most indicating that traveling together (83%) and meeting each
other’s families (87%) should happen in the first year of dating. Two in
five coupled millennials (42%) believe booking their first trip was a
sign their relationship was getting serious, and in the next year, about
three quarters (74%) are planning some kind of vacation together.
Millennials are also creating their own dining rules in terms of who
picks up the check on dates. The survey found that 38% of millennials
started regularly splitting the bill on dates within the first six
months of their current relationship and, interestingly, men and women
indicate this equally. Not only are millennials going Dutch, they are
choosing to pay because they want to score points – credit card points,
that is! Almost half of millennials (48%) don’t mind picking up dating
expenses because they will earn credit card points. In fact, one in
three (34%) have insisted on paying for a meal they shared with their
partner because they wanted the credit card points.
Points Over Privacy
A surprising survey finding is that almost half (45%) of millennials
would add their significant other as an authorized card user so they
earn points together. Further, three in five coupled millennials report
that sharing card points with their partner is a nice side perk of
dating (64%) and that they and their partners are saving their card
points for something special (59%).
The Wells Fargo Propel® Card was created so that consumers
could earn points on the spending they are already doing. With more
coupled millennials traveling together (38%) than sharing copies of keys
to each other’s homes (22%) in the first six months, couples can be
rewarded at every stage of their relationship, whether they’re teaming
up on streaming services, dining out, or traveling the world.
The PropelCard, one of the richest no-annual-fee rewards
cards in the industry that offers some of the most inclusive bonus
rewards categories among leading credit cards, with a $0 annual fee,1
including:
-
3X on eat and drink2 – eating out and
ordering in at restaurants from fast food to fine dining
-
3X on ride and drive2– including
transit, car rentals, gas stations, ride sharing, railways, parking,
taxis and tolls, and more
-
3X on fly and stay2– including
flights, hotels and homestays, cruises, and more
-
3X on popular
streaming services2
-
1X on other purchases2
-
No foreign currency conversion fee1
-
Access to exclusive presales tickets, offers and protections
from American Express
-
No limits on the points that can be earned3, no points
expiration as long as the account is open
-
No blackout dates on air travel when redeemed through Go Far® Rewards –
and can be used with a combination of points and a payment card
Eligible new Wells Fargo Propel® cardholders will earn 30,000
bonus points (a $300 cash redemption value) after spending $3,000 in the
first three months.4
The Propel
Card is designed for the independent and driven consumer – those
taking advantage of all that life has to offer. With Propel, cardholders’
everyday spending is maximized with triple rewards points earned on
popular categories – eating out and ordering in, travel including
airfare, hotels, and car rentals, ride-sharing and mass transit, and
popular streaming services.
About The Survey
Survey findings are from Kantar TNS. Total sample size was 1,000
Millennials in exclusive relationships. Fieldwork was undertaken during
January 2-14, 2019. The survey was carried out online. The figures have
been weighted and are representative of all US Millennials (ages 22-39).
About Wells Fargo
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based
financial services company with $1.9 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo’s
vision is to satisfy our customers’ financial needs and help them
succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco,
Wells Fargo provides banking, investments, mortgage, and consumer and
commercial finance through 8,200 locations, 13,000 ATMs, the internet
(wellsfargo.com) and mobile banking, and has offices in 42 countries and
territories to support customers who conduct business in the global
economy. With approximately 265,000 team members, Wells Fargo serves one
in three households in the United States. Wells Fargo & Company was
ranked No. 25 on Fortune’s 2017 rankings of America’s largest
corporations. News, insights and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also
available at Wells
Fargo Stories.
