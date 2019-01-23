Wells Fargo : Nyron Latif to Lead Operations for Wells Fargo Wealth and Investment Management

SAN FRANCISCO - Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today announced it has named Nyron Latif as head of Operations for Wealth and Investment Management (WIM). Latif, a 21-year financial services veteran, most recently was partner, managing director and global head of Third Party Risk Management at Goldman Sachs.

Latif joins the company immediately and will be based in New York City. He will report directly to Jonathan Weiss, head of WIM, and serve as a member of the WIM Operating Committee.

'In this new role, Nyron will be a catalyst for transformation, developing strategies and objectives that improve business performance,' said Weiss. 'He brings deep operations subject matter expertise and strong leadership, having led similar transformation efforts in his previous roles.'

As head of Operations for WIM, Latif will be responsible for establishing and leading a WIM-wide operations function that supports the division's strategic objectives. With a focus on client experience, risk management, process excellence, automation and efficiency, he will provide executive leadership and ongoing management of WIM's back- and middle-office operations groups.

In his previous role, Latif was responsible for managing supply chain operations. Latif held many other leadership roles at Goldman Sachs including chief operating officer for Bangalore, global head of Asset Management and Private Wealth Management Operations, and co-global head of Securities Operations. He began his career leading the transformation and build-out of the Private Wealth and Securities Operations with Goldman Sachs Bank in Switzerland. He is a board member of LEEP, a college access program for students in the greater Newark area, and NIA Community Center in Newark, New Jersey.

