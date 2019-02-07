Wells Fargo : Outages Hit Online and Mobile Banking

By Ben Eisen

Wells Fargo & Co. said it experienced systems failures Thursday that left customers unable to access online banking and mobile applications.

The intermittent outages stemmed from a shutdown at one of its facilities where smoke was noticed during routine maintenance. The bank said it was working quickly to restore services, but hadn't said the issue was resolved by late Thursday.

"We want our customers to know that this is a contained issue affecting one of our facilities, and not due to any cybersecurity event or attack, " the bank said in a statement. "We apologize for the inconvenience caused by these system issues, and any Wells Fargo fees incurred as a result of these issues will be reversed."

Customers publicly expressed concerns, including on Twitter, where the outage was trending on Thursday afternoon. Some complained they were unable to pay bills, use ATMs or make charges on their cards.

Bank data centers and other internal systems were also down, employees said.

This is the second time in less than a week that the bank has experienced issues with mobile and online banking. On Feb. 1, Wells Fargo said some customers were unable to access their online banking and mobile applications.

It comes as the company continues to try to repair its image after a series of scandals that have resulted in more than $4 billion in fines and settlements since 2016 and tougher scrutiny from regulators.

--Emily Glazer contributed to this article.