Wells Fargo : Outages Hit Online and Mobile Banking -- 2nd Update

02/07/2019 | 09:59pm EST

By Ben Eisen and Emily Glazer

Wells Fargo & Co. said it experienced systems failures Thursday that left customers unable to access online banking and mobile applications.

The intermittent outages stemmed from a shutdown at one of its facilities where smoke was noticed during routine maintenance. The bank said it was working quickly to restore services, but hadn't said the issue was resolved by late Thursday.

"We want our customers to know that this is a contained issue affecting one of our facilities, and not due to any cybersecurity event or attack, " the bank said in a statement. "We apologize for the inconvenience caused by these system issues, and any Wells Fargo fees incurred as a result of these issues will be reversed."

Wells Fargo received a regulatory warning from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency in recent months over issues with its technology oversight, The Wall Street Journal previously reported.

An executive said internally the expectation is that it will take another day to get all of Wells Fargo's systems fully up and running. Some teams are planning to work overnight to ensure transactions aren't duplicated when the bank turns its systems back on, the executive said.

On a call with Wells Fargo executives earlier Thursday, questions swirled about why there aren't appropriate backup servers that the bank would turn to should problems arise, this person said.

Customers publicly expressed concerns, including on Twitter, where the outage was trending Thursday afternoon. Some complained they were unable to pay bills, use ATMs or make charges on their cards.

Bank data centers and other internal systems were also down, employees said.

Deborah Cardenas of San Antonio said she had trouble logging into her Wells Fargo account early Thursday morning from her phone, and then her laptop. She estimates that she kept trying every 15 minutes for much of a 12-hour stretch as she attempted to get in to pay bills.

The experience contributed to her dissatisfaction with the bank, she said, adding that she is now planning to switch to a local credit union.

"I have been a Wells Fargo customer for years and years out of convenience," she said. "But I'm going to do it, I'm going to leave Wells Fargo."

This is the second time in less than a week that the bank has experienced issues with mobile and online banking. On Feb. 1, Wells Fargo said some customers were unable to access their online banking and mobile applications.

It comes as the company continues to try to repair its image after a series of scandals that have resulted in more than $4 billion in fines and settlements since 2016 and tougher scrutiny from regulators.

Write to Ben Eisen at ben.eisen@wsj.com and Emily Glazer at emily.glazer@wsj.com

