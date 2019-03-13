Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Wells Fargo    WFC

WELLS FARGO

(WFC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Wells Fargo : Paid CEO Timothy Sloan $18.4 Million Last Year, Up 5% From 2017

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2019 | 06:08pm EDT

By Maria Armental

Wells Fargo & Co. Chief Executive Timothy Sloan received $18.4 million in compensation for 2018, including a $2 million incentive award, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

In granting Mr. Sloan the $2 million incentive award, the San Francisco bank pointed to the bank's financial performance for the year "as well as Mr. Sloan's continued leadership on the company's top priority of rebuilding trust."

Mr. Sloan received $2.4 million in base pay, the $2 million incentive award and $14 million in stock awards, bringing his total compensation to $18.4 million, up 5% from $17.6 million a year earlier.

The pay disclosure comes a day after the bank received a rare rebuke from a top regulator, minutes after Mr. Sloan finished testifying in Congress, and as regulators consider whether to force out top executives or directors.

"We continue to be disappointed with [Wells Fargo's] performance under our consent orders and its inability to execute effective corporate governance and a successful risk management program," a spokesman for the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said in a written statement. "We expect national banks to treat their customers fairly, operate in a safe and sound manner, and follow the rules of law."

The bank, once considered one of the nation's best run banks attracting votes of confidence from the likes of Warren Buffett, has been plagued with problems since a scandal broke more than two years ago over fake customer accounts.

According to the documents filed Wednesday with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the bank has added a regulatory-performance condition to 2019 performance share awards "in recognition of the work remaining to resolve outstanding regulatory matters."

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WELLS FARGO
12:13pJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : JPMorgan's Chase to open up to 90 branches in new U.S. m..
RE
03/12WELLS FARGO : CEO avoids major stumble at heated congressional hearing
RE
03/12WELLS FARGO : CEO Faces Aggressive Questions from Congress -- 3rd Update
DJ
03/12WELLS FARGO : CEO Faces Aggressive Questions from Congress -- 2nd Update
DJ
03/12WELLS FARGO : CEO of troubled Wells Fargo says bank is stronger
AQ
03/12WELLS FARGO : CEO Faces Aggressive Questions from Congress--Update
DJ
03/12WELLS FARGO : CEO Faces Aggressive Questions from Congress
DJ
03/12WELLS FARGO : CEO Outlines Company Transformation at Congressional Hearing
BU
03/12WELLS FARGO : Regulators Weigh Shake-Up
DJ
03/12WELLS FARGO : Advisers to Repay Fund Investors
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 85 342 M
EBIT 2019 31 996 M
Net income 2019 22 320 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,68%
P/E ratio 2019 10,01
P/E ratio 2020 8,70
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,65x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,61x
Capitalization 226 B
Chart WELLS FARGO
Duration : Period :
Wells Fargo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WELLS FARGO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 56,6 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy J. Sloan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elizabeth A. Duke Independent Chairman
John R. Shrewsberry Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Scott Dillon Chief Technology Officer
John Daniel Baker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WELLS FARGO7.75%225 879
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.58%340 652
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.24%292 460
BANK OF AMERICA17.45%279 525
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.05%241 995
BANK OF CHINA LTD6.09%166 435
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.