Wells Fargo : Paid CEO Timothy Sloan $18.4 Million Last Year, Up 5% From 2017

By Maria Armental

Wells Fargo & Co. Chief Executive Timothy Sloan received $18.4 million in compensation for 2018, including a $2 million incentive award, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

In granting Mr. Sloan the $2 million incentive award, the San Francisco bank pointed to the bank's financial performance for the year "as well as Mr. Sloan's continued leadership on the company's top priority of rebuilding trust."

Mr. Sloan received $2.4 million in base pay, the $2 million incentive award and $14 million in stock awards, bringing his total compensation to $18.4 million, up 5% from $17.6 million a year earlier.

The pay disclosure comes a day after the bank received a rare rebuke from a top regulator, minutes after Mr. Sloan finished testifying in Congress, and as regulators consider whether to force out top executives or directors.

"We continue to be disappointed with [Wells Fargo's] performance under our consent orders and its inability to execute effective corporate governance and a successful risk management program," a spokesman for the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said in a written statement. "We expect national banks to treat their customers fairly, operate in a safe and sound manner, and follow the rules of law."

The bank, once considered one of the nation's best run banks attracting votes of confidence from the likes of Warren Buffett, has been plagued with problems since a scandal broke more than two years ago over fake customer accounts.

According to the documents filed Wednesday with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the bank has added a regulatory-performance condition to 2019 performance share awards "in recognition of the work remaining to resolve outstanding regulatory matters."

