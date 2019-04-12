Wells Fargo : Posts Bright Results After Gloomy Spell

By WSJ City

Wells Fargo said first-quarter profit rose, pushing shares in the browbeaten giant up in pre-market trading.

KEY FACTS

--- Profits rose to $5.86bn from $5.14bn a year ago, beating expectations.

--- Revenue dipped, but not as much as analysts had feared.Expenses fell 7%.

--- Wells is the fourth-biggest US bank by assets.Key regulators continue to express unhappiness with the bank.

A Gloomy Backdrop

The bank's 2016 sales-practices scandal has badly damaged its reputation and led to a morass of regulatory problems. Timothy Sloan stepped down as chief executive last month, and the bank's general counsel is serving as interim CEO while the board searches for a permanent replacement.

