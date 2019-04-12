Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Wells Fargo    WFC

WELLS FARGO

(WFC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Wells Fargo : Posts Bright Results After Gloomy Spell

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/12/2019 | 09:38am EDT

By WSJ City

Wells Fargo said first-quarter profit rose, pushing shares in the browbeaten giant up in pre-market trading.

KEY FACTS

--- Profits rose to $5.86bn from $5.14bn a year ago, beating expectations.

--- Revenue dipped, but not as much as analysts had feared.Expenses fell 7%.

--- Wells is the fourth-biggest US bank by assets.Key regulators continue to express unhappiness with the bank.

A Gloomy Backdrop

The bank's 2016 sales-practices scandal has badly damaged its reputation and led to a morass of regulatory problems. Timothy Sloan stepped down as chief executive last month, and the bank's general counsel is serving as interim CEO while the board searches for a permanent replacement.

A fuller story is available on WSJ.com

WSJ City: The news, the key facts and why it matters. Be deeply informed in less than five minutes. You can find more concise stories like this on the WSJ City app. Download now from the App Store or Google Play, or sign up to newsletters here http://www.wsj.com/newsletters?sub=356&mod=djemwsjcity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WELLS FARGO
09:56aWELLS FARGO : cost cuts fuel profit rise, but deposits fall
RE
09:52aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Jumps Over 200 Points, Lifted By Healthy Bank Earnings, ..
DJ
09:47aWELLS FARGO : cost cuts fuel profit rise, but deposits fall
RE
09:38aWELLS FARGO : Posts Bright Results After Gloomy Spell
DJ
08:57aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Nexi, Disney, Tesla, Uber
08:31aWELLS FARGO : Posts Higher Profit
DJ
08:12aWELLS FARGO : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:03aWELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
08:01aWELLS FARGO : Reports $5.9 Billion in Quarterly Net Income; Diluted EPS of $1.20
BU
04/11MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Mostly Lower As Earnings Season Set To Kick Off
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 85 145 M
EBIT 2019 31 585 M
Net income 2019 22 683 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,86%
P/E ratio 2019 9,57
P/E ratio 2020 8,51
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,55x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,52x
Capitalization 217 B
Chart WELLS FARGO
Duration : Period :
Wells Fargo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WELLS FARGO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 56,1 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy J. Sloan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elizabeth A. Duke Independent Chairman
John R. Shrewsberry Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Scott Dillon Chief Technology Officer
John Daniel Baker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WELLS FARGO3.71%216 833
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.91%345 021
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA8.32%294 449
BANK OF AMERICA17.98%280 204
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION13.50%236 235
BANK OF CHINA LTD6.93%201 286
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About