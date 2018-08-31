Log in
Wells Fargo : Promotes Megdy Khoury to Lead Middle Market Banking in Portland

08/31/2018 | 09:07pm CEST

PORTLAND, ORE. - Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC), the nation's No. 1 lender to middle market companies, today announced that 12-year company veteran Megdy Khoury will lead Middle Market Banking in greater Portland as regional manager.

Khoury now oversees a local team of nine commercial banking experts who provide credit, treasury management, and deposit products to middle market companies with annual revenues of $20 million and higher. The group serves privately held companies through a localized lending approach to some of Portland's largest and most-recognizable companies in food, beverage, agriculture, forest products, technology, manufacturing, wholesale, retail, distribution, and real estate.

'Megdy's track record of forging new relationships, his deep knowledge of the Greater Portland market, and commitment to being on the customers' side made him the perfect choice for the role,' said Ralph Hamm III, Oregon and Inland Northwest Division manager for Wells Fargo Middle Market Banking. 'He exemplifies Wells Fargo's dedication to putting customers first and helping businesses thrive during all economic cycles.'

Khoury joined Wells Fargo in 2006 as part of its relationship management-training program. He has held roles in Business Banking, Community Lending and Investments, and Middle Market Banking. He has served business and commercial customers in the Portland area throughout his career and has deep experience working with local industries, including manufacturing, distribution, and real estate.

Khoury serves on the Special Olympics of Oregon board. Previously, he served on the Hacienda Community Development Corporation executive board as treasurer. Khoury earned a bachelor's degree from Willamette University in Salem, Oregon, and an MBA from Duke University.

A Portland resident, Khoury is among more than 5,200 Wells Fargo employees who live, work, and support customers and communities in Oregon. In 2017, the company gave more than $3 million to Portland nonprofits and schools through corporate and foundation giving, including $1.5 million for community development projects. Local employees volunteered more than 46,300 hours in 2017.

Wells Fargo offers financial services to Oregon communities - including banking, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance.**

About Wells Fargo Middle Market Banking

Wells Fargo is No. 1 in total middle market banking share in the U.S. and has the most primary banking relationships with middle market companies with $25 million to $500 million in annual sales.* With 140 offices in 38 states and four Canadian provinces, Wells Fargo Middle Market Banking- part of Wells Fargo Commercial Banking- provides local service and decision-making for businesses with $20 million to $500 million-plus in annual sales. Asset-based lending, traditional secured loans, and capital markets provide access to working capital for day-to-day operations and growth. Expertise and services are available to specialty industries, including technology, food and agribusiness, healthcare, government, higher education, clean technology, and environmental services. Watch stories about successful middle market companies at Wells Fargo Commercial Banking Success Stories.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based financial services company with $1.9 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo's vision is to satisfy our customers' financial needs and help them succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo provides banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through 8,050 locations, 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and mobile banking, and has offices in 38 countries and territories to support customers who conduct business in the global economy. With approximately 265,000 team members, Wells Fargo serves one in three households in the United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 26 on Fortune's 2018 rankings of America's largest corporations. News, insights and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

*Barlow Research Middle Market Rolling 8 Quarter Data 1Q2016-1Q2018 showing Wells Fargo's competitive market performance among companies with $25MM-

**Source: Wells Fargo Internal Data 2018

Disclaimer

Wells Fargo & Company published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 19:06:02 UTC
