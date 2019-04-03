Wells Fargo : Provides Update on Enhanced Benefits for Campus Card Customers

As shared with participating Wells Fargo Campus Card colleges and
universities in February, Wells Fargo has introduced a set of new
benefits that are now in effect for students who are Wells Fargo Campus
Card customers. The benefits include offering Campus Card customers the
opportunity to receive waivers or credits for four services that some
students use as they begin managing their first bank accounts. With the
new benefits, Wells Fargo expects average costs incurred for its
reported Campus Card population to be reduced by approximately half,
assuming similar levels of utilization and transaction activity.
The new benefits include the following:
-
One overdraft/non-sufficient funds fee incurred each month will
be covered by Wells Fargo; the customer will receive a courtesy refund.
-
Overdraft protection transfer fees waived. Campus Card
customers who are enrolled in Wells Fargo’s optional Overdraft
Protection service will not be charged a fee for transferring funds
from a linked savings account to cover transactions that overdraw a
linked Everyday Checking account.
-
Use of non-Wells Fargo ATMs for four withdrawals with no charge by
Wells Fargo per monthly fee period1. The
waiver will enable students to withdraw cash from a non-Wells Fargo
ATM in the U.S. with no charge by Wells Fargo up to four times per
monthly fee period, in addition to free access to Wells Fargo’s more
than 13,000 ATMs across the country, including on-campus.
-
One courtesy refund for an incoming wire each month. Wells
Fargo will apply a courtesy refund to reimburse the fee for an
incoming domestic or international wire.
The new benefits are available today to Wells Fargo customers who have a
Campus Card with a linked Everyday Checking account. No action is needed
by eligible customers to receive these benefits. In addition to these
new benefits, Wells Fargo waives the monthly service fee for its
Everyday Checking accounts where the primary owner is age 17-24, which
is a long-standing benefit offered to our Campus Card customers.
“We value the relationships we have with students and colleges and
universities across the country, and it’s important for us to make sure
we are continually working to improve how we serve our student customers
by listening to them and remaining competitive in the marketplace,” said
Ed Kadletz, head of Wells Fargo’s Deposit Products Group. ”In addition
to what we have learned from our own customers, we also benefitted from
the findings of the industry study of campus card programs released at
the end of last year. While many Campus Card customers incur no fees
each year, today we are taking actions that will help students avoid
fees that some customers who are new to banking may encounter. We will
continue to offer financial educational programs and tools that help our
Campus Card customers become better managers of their financial lives,
starting with their first bank account.”
The new Campus Card program benefits are consistent with steps Wells
Fargo has taken over the last two years to continually improve how it
serves student customers and introduce services that support them, such
as sending automatic zero balance alerts.
“We want to make sure we’re helping young adults build healthy financial
habits that will serve them well over their lifetimes,” Kadletz said.
“Our focus remains on helping Campus Card student customers succeed
financially by providing them the guidance they are seeking to better
manage their accounts.”
To help customers manage their accounts, today Wells Fargo sends an
average of more than 37 million monthly zero balance and
customer-specific balance alerts to customers. In addition, Wells Fargo
helped more than 2.3 million customers avoid overdraft charges through
its Overdraft RewindSM feature in 2018.
Wells Fargo Campus Card Program
At the colleges and universities where it’s offered, Wells Fargo’s
Campus Card program is completely optional – students decide if they
want the convenience of using their campus ID cards or co-branded debit
cards to access their Wells Fargo accounts. Students do not pay extra
for the services offered or pay higher fees through the Wells Fargo
Campus Card program, and there is no monthly service fee for Campus Card
participants who link their Campus Card to their Wells Fargo Everyday
Checking account.
Wells Fargo’s Campus Card program provides students access to a
comprehensive set of financial accounts, services and tools – such as
mobile banking and balance alerts – designed to help students manage
their accounts and avoid fees, and lead to building lifelong customer
relationships. Today, approximately four out of five students graduating
with an account in the Campus Card program keep their relationship with
Wells Fargo well beyond their college years.
About Wells Fargo
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based
financial services company with $1.9 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo’s
vision is to satisfy our customers’ financial needs and help them
succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco,
Wells Fargo provides banking, investment and mortgage products and
services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through 7,800
locations, more than 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and
mobile banking, and has offices in 37 countries and territories to
support customers who conduct business in the global economy. With
approximately 259,000 team members, Wells Fargo serves one in three
households in the United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 26
on Fortune’s 2018 rankings of America’s largest corporations. News,
insights and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells
Fargo Stories.
1 - Non-Wells Fargo ATM owner/operator fees may apply.
