Wells Fargo : Provides Update on Restoring Services for Customers

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is reporting the following updates on its progress in restoring services for customers following today’s system issue:

Wells Fargo ATM services have been restored and are available for customer use.

Mobile and Online Banking systems are operational, with the exception of some features, such as consumer credit card and mortgage balances, that we are in the process of restoring.

Customers can use Wells Fargo credit and debit cards for purchases.

Wells Fargo bank branches are operational.

Our contact center systems are restored, but customers may experience longer than usual delays contacting Wells Fargo’s Phone Bank.

We continue to work on restoring all our services as soon as possible, and encourage customers to contact us if they have questions or concerns. We apologize for the inconvenience caused by these system issues, and we want our customers to know that any Wells Fargo fees incurred as a result of these issues will be reversed.

We will provide updates as we complete the restoration of all services for customers.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based financial services company with $1.9 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo’s vision is to satisfy our customers’ financial needs and help them succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo provides banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through 7,800 locations, 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and mobile banking, and has offices in 37 countries and territories to support customers who conduct business in the global economy. With approximately 259,000 team members, Wells Fargo serves one in three households in the United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 26 on Fortune’s 2018 rankings of America’s largest corporations. News, insights and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190207005963/en/