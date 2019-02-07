Wells Fargo : Provides Update on Restoring Services for Customers

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is reporting the following updates on
its progress in restoring services for customers following today’s
system issue:
-
Wells Fargo ATM services have been restored and are available for
customer use.
-
Mobile and Online Banking systems are operational, with the exception
of some features, such as consumer credit card and mortgage balances,
that we are in the process of restoring.
-
Customers can use Wells Fargo credit and debit cards for purchases.
-
Wells Fargo bank branches are operational.
-
Our contact center systems are restored, but customers may experience
longer than usual delays contacting Wells Fargo’s Phone Bank.
We continue to work on restoring all our services as soon as possible,
and encourage customers to contact us if they have questions or
concerns. We apologize for the inconvenience caused by these system
issues, and we want our customers to know that any Wells Fargo fees
incurred as a result of these issues will be reversed.
We will provide updates as we complete the restoration of all services
for customers.
