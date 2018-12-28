Wells Fargo : Reaches Agreement With State Attorneys General Regarding Previously Disclosed Issues

Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) today reached an agreement with all 50
state Attorneys General and the District of Columbia regarding
previously disclosed retail sales practices, auto collateral protection
insurance (“CPI”) and Guaranteed Asset/Auto Protection (“GAP”), and
mortgage interest rate lock matters.
The company has been engaged with its federal regulators to address
these issues and is remediating affected customers.
“This agreement underscores our serious commitment to making things
right in regard to past issues as we work to build a better bank,” said
Tim Sloan, Chief Executive Officer and President, Wells Fargo.
Under the terms of the agreement, Wells Fargo will:
-
Pay a total of $575 million to resolve civil claims that the state
Attorneys General otherwise might bring arising out of or related to
the covered conduct prior to the effective date of the agreement.
-
Maintain designated teams to review and respond to customer inquiries
on the covered issues.
-
Create and maintain a website that describes the issues and Wells
Fargo’s existing remediation efforts, and identifies contact
information for consumers to utilize if they have any questions or
concerns about the covered issues.
Wells Fargo will also provide periodic reports to the states on the
progress of its existing remediation efforts.
As of the end of third quarter 2018 the company had accrued $400 million
of the settlement amount and expects to accrue the remaining $175
million in fourth quarter 2018.
