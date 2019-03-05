Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Wells Fargo    WFC

WELLS FARGO

(WFC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Wells Fargo : Real Estate Investment Corporation Declares Dividend on Series A Preferred Stock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 03:01pm EST

Wells Fargo Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE: WFE Pr A) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend on its 6.375% cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A. The dividend is equal to $0.3984375 per share of Series A preferred stock.

The dividend is payable April 1, 2019, to holders of record as of the close of business on March 15, 2019. Wells Fargo Real Estate Investment Corporation is an indirect subsidiary of Wells Fargo & Company and is qualified as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based financial services company with $1.9 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo’s vision is to satisfy our customers’ financial needs and help them succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo provides banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through 7,800 locations, more than 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and mobile banking, and has offices in 37 countries and territories to support customers who conduct business in the global economy. With approximately 259,000 team members, Wells Fargo serves one in three households in the United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 26 on Fortune’s 2018 rankings of America’s largest corporations.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WELLS FARGO
03:01pWELLS FARGO : Real Estate Investment Corporation Declares Dividend on Series A P..
BU
02:55pDAVID HENRY : JPMorgan backs away from private prison finance
RE
10:02aWELLS FARGO : Donated $14 Million to Support Minnesota Nonprofits in 2018
BU
09:07aWELLS FARGO : Innovation Incubator Announces $1 Million in Awards to Address Gap..
BU
09:04aWELLS FARGO : Donated $5.3 Million to Support South Carolina Nonprofits in 2018
BU
08:03aWELLS FARGO : Donated $19.1 Million to Support Florida Nonprofits in 2018
BU
03/04PATRICK THOMAS : Wells Fargo Hires Strategic Enterprise Risk Chief
DJ
03/04WELLS FARGO : Hires Strategic Enterprise Risk Chief
DJ
03/04WELLS FARGO : Maria Teresa Tejada Named Chief Strategic Enterprise Risk Officer
BU
03/04WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 85 354 M
EBIT 2019 31 996 M
Net income 2019 22 320 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,65%
P/E ratio 2019 10,08
P/E ratio 2020 8,77
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,67x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,63x
Capitalization 228 B
Chart WELLS FARGO
Duration : Period :
Wells Fargo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WELLS FARGO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 56,6 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy J. Sloan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elizabeth A. Duke Independent Chairman
John R. Shrewsberry Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Scott Dillon Chief Technology Officer
John Daniel Baker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WELLS FARGO8.57%227 608
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.98%341 929
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA10.78%302 206
BANK OF AMERICA18.95%283 098
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION15.54%240 092
BANK OF CHINA LTD8.59%168 447
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.