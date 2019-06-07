Wells Fargo : Real Estate Investment Corporation Declares Dividend on Series A Preferred Stock

Wells Fargo Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE: WFE Pr A)
announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly
dividend on its 6.375% cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A.
The dividend is equal to $0.3984375 per share of Series A preferred
stock.
The dividend is payable July 1, 2019, to holders of record as of the
close of business on June 17, 2019. Wells Fargo Real Estate Investment
Corporation is an indirect subsidiary of Wells Fargo & Company and is
qualified as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax
purposes.
About Wells Fargo
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based
financial services company with $1.9 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo’s
vision is to satisfy our customers’ financial needs and help them
succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco,
Wells Fargo provides banking, investment and mortgage products and
services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through 7,700
locations, more than 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and
mobile banking, and has offices in 33 countries and territories to
support customers who conduct business in the global economy. With
approximately 262,000 team members, Wells Fargo serves one in three
households in the United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 26
on Fortune’s 2018 rankings of America’s largest corporations.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190607005435/en/