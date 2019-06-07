Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Wells Fargo    WFC

WELLS FARGO

(WFC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Wells Fargo : Real Estate Investment Corporation Declares Dividend on Series A Preferred Stock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

Wells Fargo Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE: WFE Pr A) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend on its 6.375% cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A. The dividend is equal to $0.3984375 per share of Series A preferred stock.

The dividend is payable July 1, 2019, to holders of record as of the close of business on June 17, 2019. Wells Fargo Real Estate Investment Corporation is an indirect subsidiary of Wells Fargo & Company and is qualified as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based financial services company with $1.9 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo’s vision is to satisfy our customers’ financial needs and help them succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo provides banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through 7,700 locations, more than 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and mobile banking, and has offices in 33 countries and territories to support customers who conduct business in the global economy. With approximately 262,000 team members, Wells Fargo serves one in three households in the United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 26 on Fortune’s 2018 rankings of America’s largest corporations.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WELLS FARGO
03:01pWELLS FARGO : Real Estate Investment Corporation Declares Dividend on Series A P..
BU
02:45pWELLS FARGO : will pay customers $386 million over unwanted auto insurance
RE
01:40pWELLS FARGO : KaBOOM! Unite to Build New Playground in South Austin, Designed by..
BU
06/06WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06/06WELLS FARGO : Names Kate Clifford-Toomey as New Chief Operating Officer for Corp..
BU
06/06WELLS FARGO : Names Nico Marais CEO of Wells Fargo Asset Management
DJ
06/06WELLS FARGO : Nico Marais to Lead Wells Fargo Asset Management
BU
06/06WELLS FARGO : Donates $235,000 to Mississippi Nonprofits for Community Revitaliz..
BU
06/05EXCLUSIVE : Wells Fargo board weighs keeping interim CEO in place - sources
RE
06/05WELLS FARGO : ADDING MULTIMEDIA Wells Fargo to Donate $1 Billion to Address Hous..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 83 812 M
EBIT 2019 30 100 M
Net income 2019 20 558 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,03%
P/E ratio 2019 8,99
P/E ratio 2020 8,91
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,46x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,47x
Capitalization 206 B
Chart WELLS FARGO
Duration : Period :
Wells Fargo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WELLS FARGO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 51,8 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy J. Sloan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elizabeth A. Duke Independent Chairman
John R. Shrewsberry Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Scott Dillon Chief Technology Officer
John Daniel Baker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WELLS FARGO-0.48%200 088
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY12.82%345 353
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA8.32%284 490
BANK OF AMERICA13.27%253 679
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION12.40%214 502
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC-0.43%165 358
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About