Wells Fargo : Reports Lower Profit -- Update

By Emily Glazer

Wells Fargo & Co. said its fourth-quarter profit fell.

The bank reported a profit of $6.06 billion, or $1.21 a share. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected earnings of $1.18 a share.

Revenue fell to $21 billion.

Wells Fargo continues to operate under an unprecedented asset cap imposed by the Federal Reserve early last year. In December, Chief Executive Timothy Sloan said he expected the cap to be lifted in the first half of 2019.

In December, Wells Fargo agreed to pay $575 million to all 50 states and the District of Columbia to settle claims that its retail-banking sales practices and improper auto-loan and mortgage charges harmed customers.

In October, the bank placed two of its top executives on leave after they received regulatory warnings about oversight failures.

In September, the bank announced it would cut as many as 26,500 jobs over the next three years, or up to 10% of its workforce, as it adjusts to changing consumer behavior.

Write to Emily Glazer at emily.glazer@wsj.com