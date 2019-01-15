Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Wells Fargo    WFC

WELLS FARGO (WFC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/15 08:57:29 am
48.025 USD   -0.82%
08:32aWELLS FARGO : Reports Lower Profit -- Update
DJ
08:24aWELLS FARGO : Reports Lower Profit
DJ
08:21aWELLS FARGO : Reports Lower Profit
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Wells Fargo : Reports Lower Profit -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2019 | 08:32am EST

By Emily Glazer

Wells Fargo & Co. said its fourth-quarter profit fell.

The bank reported a profit of $6.06 billion, or $1.21 a share. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected earnings of $1.18 a share.

Revenue fell to $21 billion.

Wells Fargo continues to operate under an unprecedented asset cap imposed by the Federal Reserve early last year. In December, Chief Executive Timothy Sloan said he expected the cap to be lifted in the first half of 2019.

In December, Wells Fargo agreed to pay $575 million to all 50 states and the District of Columbia to settle claims that its retail-banking sales practices and improper auto-loan and mortgage charges harmed customers.

In October, the bank placed two of its top executives on leave after they received regulatory warnings about oversight failures.

In September, the bank announced it would cut as many as 26,500 jobs over the next three years, or up to 10% of its workforce, as it adjusts to changing consumer behavior.

Write to Emily Glazer at emily.glazer@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WELLS FARGO
08:35aWELLS FARGO : Correction to Wells Fargo Article
DJ
08:32aWELLS FARGO : Reports Lower Profit -- Update
DJ
08:31aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Futures Erase Gains After JPMorgan Results Disappoint
DJ
08:24aWELLS FARGO : Reports Lower Profit
DJ
08:21aWELLS FARGO : Reports Lower Profit
DJ
08:13aWELLS FARGO : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:08aWELLS FARGO : Reports $6.1 Billion in Quarterly Net Income; Diluted EPS of $1.21
BU
08:06aWELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
07:54aJPMorgan misses profit estimates as bond trading slumps
RE
07:53aJPMorgan misses profit estimates as bond trading slumps
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 86 613 M
EBIT 2018 30 777 M
Net income 2018 21 151 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,39%
P/E ratio 2018 11,08
P/E ratio 2019 9,65
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,63x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,64x
Capitalization 228 B
Chart WELLS FARGO
Duration : Period :
Wells Fargo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WELLS FARGO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 57,5 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy J. Sloan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elizabeth A. Duke Independent Chairman
John R. Shrewsberry Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Scott Dillon Chief Technology Officer
John Daniel Baker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WELLS FARGO5.08%227 925
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY3.40%335 667
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-1.70%270 080
BANK OF AMERICA5.64%258 800
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-1.10%223 264
HSBC HOLDINGS-1.16%164 502
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.