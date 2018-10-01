Wells Fargo : Retail Banking Executive Lisa Stevens to Depart--2nd Update

By Emily Glazer

One of Wells Fargo & Co.'s top retail bank executives is leaving the bank.

Lisa Stevens, who leads the retail bank's Western region, will exit Wells Fargo in late October, spokeswoman Jennifer Langan said. Her departure was announced on an internal call Monday morning, according to people familiar with the matter.

Ms. Langan said Ms. Stevens made the decision to leave the bank. Ms. Stevens referred questions about her departure to Ms. Langan.

Ms. Stevens was a top lieutenant to Carrie Tolstedt, who led Wells Fargo's scandal-plagued retail bank for many years. At one point, Ms. Stevens ran retail banking for about a third of the U.S. and small business banking for Wells Fargo.

Mary Mack, who took over the retail bank after Ms. Tolstedt stepped down from the role in summer 2016, has since curtailed some of Ms. Stevens's responsibilities. In March 2017, Ms. Mack said Ms. Stevens would no longer oversee small business banking, but would lead the Western region, which stretches from California to Iowa. Ms. Mack later reorganized the Western region, reducing the number of regional managers reporting to Ms. Stevens to five from eight in addition to other executive changes.

Through Ms. Langan, Ms. Mack said she is "grateful to Lisa for her leadership."

Ms. Langan said Don Pearson, lead region president for the bank's Desert Mountain region, will serve as the interim head of the Western region until a new leader is selected. He currently reports to Ms. Stevens.

Ms. Stevens was one of the few executives who was part of Ms. Tolstedt's leadership team that remained at the bank. Others were either terminated or left in the two years following the sales-practices scandal. Ms. Tolstedt retired in late 2016 and later had to return tens of millions of dollars to the bank.

Ms. Stevens was cited in an independent report on the sales-practices scandal commissioned by Wells Fargo's board for raising concerns about sales goals and incentives.

