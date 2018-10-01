Wells Fargo : Retail Banking Executive Lisa Stevens to Depart--3rd Update

Log in
WELLS FARGO (WFC)
10/01/2018 | 11:19pm CEST

By Emily Glazer

One of Wells Fargo & Co.'s top retail bank executives is leaving.

Lisa Stevens, who leads the retail bank's Western region, will exit from Wells Fargo later this month, spokeswoman Jennifer Langan said. Her departure was announced on an internal call Monday morning, according to people familiar with the matter.

Ms. Langan said Ms. Stevens made the decision to leave. Ms. Stevens referred questions about her departure to Ms. Langan.

Ms. Stevens was a top lieutenant to Carrie Tolstedt, who led Wells Fargo's scandal-plagued retail bank for many years. At one point, Ms. Stevens ran retail banking for about a third of the U.S. and small-business banking for Wells Fargo.

Mary Mack, who took over the retail bank after Ms. Tolstedt stepped down from the role in summer 2016, has since curtailed some of Ms. Stevens's responsibilities. In March 2017, Ms. Mack said Ms. Stevens would no longer oversee small-business banking but would lead the Western region, which stretches from California to Iowa. Ms. Mack later reorganized the Western region, reducing the number of regional managers reporting to Ms. Stevens to five from eight, in addition to other executive changes.

The Western region she oversees, which is half of the retail bank, includes 24 states, more than 2,500 branches and about 33,000 people, Wells Fargo said in a news release.

Through Ms. Langan, Ms. Mack said she is "grateful to Lisa for her leadership."

Ms. Langan said Don Pearson, lead region president for the bank's Desert Mountain region, will serve as interim head of the Western region until a new leader is selected. He currently reports to Ms. Stevens.

Wells Fargo has said it plans to reduce its retail bank network to about 5,000 branches by the end of 2020 through consolidations and divestitures.

Ms. Stevens was one of the few executives who was part of Ms. Tolstedt's leadership team that remained at the bank. Others were either terminated or left in the two years following the sales-practices scandal. Ms. Tolstedt retired in late 2016 and later had to return tens of millions of dollars to the bank.

Ms. Stevens was cited in an independent report on the sales-practices scandal commissioned by Wells Fargo's board for raising concerns about sales goals and incentives.

Write to Emily Glazer at emily.glazer@wsj.com

