Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Wells Fargo    WFC

WELLS FARGO

(WFC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Wells Fargo : Says Legal Losses May Cost $500 Million More to $2.7 Billion-Bloomberg

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/27/2019 | 07:15pm EST

--Wells Fargo and Co. (WFC) said Wednesday it estimates potential legal losses at $2.7 billion, an increase of $500 million over previous figures, Bloomberg reports.

--The bank also said it's in early talks with the Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission to resolve investigations into sales to retail customers, the report said.

--Wells Fargo said "there can be no assurance as to the outcome" of its talks with regulators, the report said.

Full story: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-02-27/wells-fargo-sees-possible-legal-losses-rising-by-500-million?srnd=premium

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WELLS FARGO
07:15pWELLS FARGO : Says Legal Losses May Cost $500 Million More to $2.7 Billion-Bloom..
DJ
07:13pWELLS FARGO : starts settlement talks with Justice Dept, SEC
RE
03:35pWELLS FARGO : & COMPANY/MN MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CON..
AQ
02:00pWELLS FARGO : Gives $18.5 Million in Grants to Help Small Businesses
DJ
01:22pWELLS FARGO : Invests $18.5 Million in Grants to Ease Small Business Stress and ..
BU
06:01aWELLS FARGO SURVEY : Construction Industry Reports Strong Optimism for Eighth St..
BU
02/26WELLS FARGO : Lisa Thomason Named Head of Operations for Wells Fargo Equipment F..
PU
02/26WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/26WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
02/25WELLS FARGO : Houston Homeownership to Get $6.1 Million Boost
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 85 361 M
EBIT 2019 31 993 M
Net income 2019 22 320 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,69%
P/E ratio 2019 9,99
P/E ratio 2020 8,69
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,73x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,70x
Capitalization 233 B
Chart WELLS FARGO
Duration : Period :
Wells Fargo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WELLS FARGO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 56,6 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy J. Sloan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elizabeth A. Duke Independent Chairman
John R. Shrewsberry Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Scott Dillon Chief Technology Officer
John Daniel Baker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WELLS FARGO7.77%233 432
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY8.69%350 132
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA9.07%299 581
BANK OF AMERICA18.87%283 213
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION12.87%242 691
BANK OF CHINA LTD6.37%167 218
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.