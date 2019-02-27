Wells Fargo : Says Legal Losses May Cost $500 Million More to $2.7 Billion-Bloomberg

--Wells Fargo and Co. (WFC) said Wednesday it estimates potential legal losses at $2.7 billion, an increase of $500 million over previous figures, Bloomberg reports.

--The bank also said it's in early talks with the Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission to resolve investigations into sales to retail customers, the report said.

--Wells Fargo said "there can be no assurance as to the outcome" of its talks with regulators, the report said.

Full story: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-02-27/wells-fargo-sees-possible-legal-losses-rising-by-500-million?srnd=premium

