Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Wells Fargo    WFC

WELLS FARGO (WFC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 10/12 10:00:39 pm
52.11 USD   +1.30%
12:02pWELLS FARGO : Set to Launch eNote Program
BU
10/13Consumer Loans Buoy Bank Profits -- WSJ
DJ
10/12U.S. banks profit from higher rates, more loans and lower costs
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Wells Fargo : Set to Launch eNote Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2018 | 12:02pm CEST

Selects eOriginal to provide technology solution to advance digital innovation

Wells Fargo Home Lending has entered into an agreement with eOriginal, a leading digital solution provider for the mortgage industry, to enable the purchase of eNotes through Wells Fargo’s correspondent channel, Wells Fargo Funding. The launch of eNote capabilities by Wells Fargo, the nation’s leading residential mortgage aggregator, represents a major step forward in the continuing digitization of the mortgage industry.

“Our ability to purchase eNotes is the latest step in our expansion in the digital lending space that broadens our approach to serving consumers and clients as we transform our mortgage business,” said Michael DeVito, head of Wells Fargo Home Lending. “We’re committed to delivering innovative solutions throughout the mortgage lending process. With eOriginal providing eVault services, we’re aligned with a company that has a proven track record in the digital lending community.”

An eNote is an electronic version of what traditionally was a paper document. As the evidence of the obligation to repay the mortgage loan, the eNote needs to be stored digitally in a way that ensures it has the same legal enforceability as paper. eOriginal provides this storage capability through its eVault service.

“Lenders transitioning into digital mortgage can move forward knowing a trusted technology partner is aligned with the industry’s leading aggregator,” said eOriginal CEO Brian Madocks. “This agreement with Wells Fargo facilitates a new, essential outlet for lenders to deliver loans with eNotes into the secondary market. The capability will make digital mortgages accessible to a broad spectrum of lenders who can realize the advantages of going digital, such as increased efficiency and improved execution while also reducing risk.”

Wells Fargo will begin purchasing eNotes from a select group of lenders, to be followed by a broader market offering throughout 2019.

This is the second significant digital initiative launched by Wells Fargo Home Lending in 2018. Earlier in the year, Wells Fargo introduced an online mortgage application for its retail origination consumers, which pre-populates existing customer data and helps reduce the time it takes to open and close a mortgage loan application. This online application accounted for 28 percent of retail applications in September.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based financial services company with $1.9 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo’s vision is to satisfy our customers’ financial needs and help them succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo provides banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through 7,950 locations, 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and mobile banking, and has offices in 37 countries and territories to support customers who conduct business in the global economy. With approximately 262,000 team members, Wells Fargo serves one in three households in the United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 26 on Fortune’s 2018 rankings of America’s largest corporations. News, insights and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

About eOriginal

eOriginal guarantees trusted transactions of digital financial assets for all parties from the borrower to the secondary market. We do this by creating a ‘digital original’ document with all the legal and enforcement rights of a paper contract combined with the capital and operational efficiency of digitization. Our proven network provides certainty in how these digital assets are created and maintained, delivering the confidence, visibility and compliance lenders and buyers need. As a pioneer in the space, major financial institutions, leading law firms and credit ratings agencies have validated and rely on eOriginal as a trusted partner for digital lending transformation and management. In 2018, eOriginal was named to HousingWire’s HW Tech100™. For more information, visit www.eoriginal.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WELLS FARGO
12:02pWELLS FARGO : Set to Launch eNote Program
BU
10/13Consumer Loans Buoy Bank Profits -- WSJ
DJ
10/12U.S. banks profit from higher rates, more loans and lower costs
RE
10/12JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Wells Fargo profit rises, cost cuts paying off
RE
10/12JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Wells Fargo profit rises, cost cuts paying off
RE
10/12U.S. banks enjoy benefits of a growing economy, lower taxes
RE
10/12Citigroup profit beats on higher bond trading, lower costs
RE
10/12Rates Are Rising, But Banks Aren't Worried About Consumers
DJ
10/12Citigroup profit beats on higher bond trading, lower costs
RE
10/12WELLS FARGO : Profit Rises 32% Amid Cost Cutting
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/14CITIGROUP : Now We're Talking 
10/14WELLS FARGO : The Part Of The Bank Earnings You Didn't Hear 
10/13STOCKS TO WATCH : Was That A Speed Bump? 
10/12Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) CEO Tim Sloan on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Tran.. 
10/12Regional bank stock dip as PNC's Q3 loans, deposits disappoint 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 86 667 M
EBIT 2018 30 046 M
Net income 2018 21 089 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,15%
P/E ratio 2018 11,85
P/E ratio 2019 10,13
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,83x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,81x
Capitalization 246 B
Chart WELLS FARGO
Duration : Period :
Wells Fargo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WELLS FARGO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 61,7 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy J. Sloan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elizabeth A. Duke Independent Chairman
John R. Shrewsberry Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Scott Dillon Chief Technology Officer
John Daniel Baker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WELLS FARGO-14.11%247 742
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY0.01%363 412
BANK OF AMERICA-3.59%283 267
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-10.81%273 645
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.77%214 414
BANK OF CHINA LTD-10.58%183 884
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.