Wells Fargo : Set to Launch eNote Program

Selects eOriginal to provide technology solution to advance digital innovation

Wells Fargo Home Lending has entered into an agreement with eOriginal, a leading digital solution provider for the mortgage industry, to enable the purchase of eNotes through Wells Fargo’s correspondent channel, Wells Fargo Funding. The launch of eNote capabilities by Wells Fargo, the nation’s leading residential mortgage aggregator, represents a major step forward in the continuing digitization of the mortgage industry.

“Our ability to purchase eNotes is the latest step in our expansion in the digital lending space that broadens our approach to serving consumers and clients as we transform our mortgage business,” said Michael DeVito, head of Wells Fargo Home Lending. “We’re committed to delivering innovative solutions throughout the mortgage lending process. With eOriginal providing eVault services, we’re aligned with a company that has a proven track record in the digital lending community.”

An eNote is an electronic version of what traditionally was a paper document. As the evidence of the obligation to repay the mortgage loan, the eNote needs to be stored digitally in a way that ensures it has the same legal enforceability as paper. eOriginal provides this storage capability through its eVault service.

“Lenders transitioning into digital mortgage can move forward knowing a trusted technology partner is aligned with the industry’s leading aggregator,” said eOriginal CEO Brian Madocks. “This agreement with Wells Fargo facilitates a new, essential outlet for lenders to deliver loans with eNotes into the secondary market. The capability will make digital mortgages accessible to a broad spectrum of lenders who can realize the advantages of going digital, such as increased efficiency and improved execution while also reducing risk.”

Wells Fargo will begin purchasing eNotes from a select group of lenders, to be followed by a broader market offering throughout 2019.

This is the second significant digital initiative launched by Wells Fargo Home Lending in 2018. Earlier in the year, Wells Fargo introduced an online mortgage application for its retail origination consumers, which pre-populates existing customer data and helps reduce the time it takes to open and close a mortgage loan application. This online application accounted for 28 percent of retail applications in September.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based financial services company with $1.9 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo’s vision is to satisfy our customers’ financial needs and help them succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo provides banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through 7,950 locations, 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and mobile banking, and has offices in 37 countries and territories to support customers who conduct business in the global economy. With approximately 262,000 team members, Wells Fargo serves one in three households in the United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 26 on Fortune’s 2018 rankings of America’s largest corporations. News, insights and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

About eOriginal

eOriginal guarantees trusted transactions of digital financial assets for all parties from the borrower to the secondary market. We do this by creating a ‘digital original’ document with all the legal and enforcement rights of a paper contract combined with the capital and operational efficiency of digitization. Our proven network provides certainty in how these digital assets are created and maintained, delivering the confidence, visibility and compliance lenders and buyers need. As a pioneer in the space, major financial institutions, leading law firms and credit ratings agencies have validated and rely on eOriginal as a trusted partner for digital lending transformation and management. In 2018, eOriginal was named to HousingWire’s HW Tech100™. For more information, visit www.eoriginal.com.

