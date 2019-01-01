Wells Fargo : Showcases Local Musicians As Part Of Company's Emerging Artist Series in 2019 Rose Parade®

Spencer Ludwig, Modern Monet and Inner City Arts join Wells Fargo on its iconic stagecoaches to celebrate the New Year

Wells Fargo & Co., (NYSE:WFC) featured Inner City Arts, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit providing local area children with no-cost art education classes, and two up-and-coming artists—Trumpeter, singer and songwriter Spencer Ludwig, and indie folk duo Modern Monet aboard its iconic stagecoaches in the 130th Tournament of Roses Parade presented by Honda. To celebrate this year’s Tournament of Roses (TOR) theme, “Melody of Life,” Wells Fargo selected Ludwig and Modern Monet to take part in the company’s inaugural emerging artist music series.

Wells Fargo’s 2019 theme, “Inspired by Life,” paid tribute to the inspiration that musicians draw from to shape their melodies and harmonies. In alignment with this theme, Wells Fargo posted a string of video vignettes featuring the performers on the company’s Facebook and Instagram channels, and hosted two free concerts featuring Ludwig and Modern Monet at two of Los Angeles hottest music venues.

"Just like musicians draw inspiration from the world around them to create new music, at Wells Fargo, we draw inspiration from the customers around us to provide a better banking experience," said Alice Juarez, Wells Fargo’s region bank president for the Foothill Valley Region which supports Pasadena. "In honor of this year’s Rose Parade theme, we took this opportunity to honor musicians and students at Inner City Arts by helping them achieve their dreams. I look forward to riding with them in the parade."

The Spencer Ludwig experience

Ludwig is on a mission to become the world’s first rock and roll trumpeter. As one of the original members in the multi-platinum band Capital Cities, his popularity has grown since. His first solo single “Diggy” got more than 2.8 million Spotify streams, and “Just Wanna Dance” debuted at #47 on Spotify’s viral chart. YouTube also chose him as one of ten acts for its prestigious “Artist in Residence” program. Ludwig’s latest music video, “Honeymoon,” and recently released single “Just Wanna Dance,” define what is becoming known as the Spencer Ludwig experience.

A glamorous bohemian duo

Songwriters Jackson Singleton and Monet Makohoniuk formed Modern Monet in 2017 after the two met and realized their common love for art, fashion, music and, of course, The Rolling Stones. The band’s latest fresh Folk Americana single, “Something Good,” has been dominating the indie charts and captivating listeners’ ears.

Cheers to new milestones and making dreams come true

Wells Fargo’s participation in the 2019 Rose Parade included three of its iconic stagecoaches. For the first time ever, there were two women drivers, Charlene Lane and Georgia Cartwright. This year also marks the 60th anniversary of Wells Fargo’s stagecoach experiences program. Ludwig and Modern Monet waived to fans from the tops of the two that appeared in the first 25 units. Joining the artists, were students from Inner City Arts, Juarez and Wells Fargo Iowa-based customer Ed Hermsen.

Mr. Hermsen said he’s always had a lifelong dream to ride in the Rose Parade aboard a Wells Fargo stagecoach. Mr. Hermsen has persevered through several personal challenges, including leukemia, over the past several years. At the suggestion of a friend, as well as his daughter who works for Wells Fargo, he wrote a letter about his stagecoach dream to CEO Tim Sloan, who shared the letter with others at Wells Fargo. A few weeks later, Mr. Hermsen was overjoyed to find out he would be Wells Fargo’s guest at the 2019 Rose Parade.

The Rose Parade® Closing Show—“Where flowers and football meet”

The 2019 Rose Parade Closing Show, presented by Wells Fargo, culminated this year’s Rose Parade, and featured multi-platinum pop artist Anne-Marie. Music and theater artist, Jordan Fisher, stepped out of the third Wells Fargo stagecoach, to welcome Anne-Marie to the parade route.

To close the show, “Where Flowers and Football Meet,” surprise celebrity guest first responder, Pasadena Fire Department Firefighter Heywott Kollee threw a football from the parade route that magically soared to the Rose Bowl Stadium and was caught by another surprise guest—former Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant.

© 2018 Wells Fargo Bank N.A. All rights reserved. For public use.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190101005045/en/