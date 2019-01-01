Wells Fargo : Showcases Local Musicians As Part Of Company's Emerging Artist Series in 2019 Rose Parade®

Wells Fargo & Co., (NYSE:WFC) featured Inner City Arts, a Los
Angeles-based nonprofit providing local area children with no-cost art
education classes, and two up-and-coming artists—Trumpeter, singer and
songwriter Spencer
Ludwig, and indie folk duo Modern
Monet aboard its iconic stagecoaches in the 130th
Tournament of Roses Parade presented by Honda. To celebrate this year’s
Tournament of Roses (TOR) theme, “Melody of Life,” Wells Fargo selected
Ludwig and Modern Monet to take part in the company’s inaugural emerging
artist music series.
Wells Fargo’s 2019 theme, “Inspired by Life,” paid tribute to the
inspiration that musicians draw from to shape their melodies and
harmonies. In alignment with this theme, Wells Fargo posted a string of
video vignettes featuring the performers on the company’s Facebook
and Instagram
channels, and hosted two free concerts featuring Ludwig and Modern Monet
at two of Los Angeles hottest music venues.
"Just like musicians draw inspiration from the world around them to
create new music, at Wells Fargo, we draw inspiration from the customers
around us to provide a better banking experience," said Alice Juarez,
Wells Fargo’s region bank president for the Foothill Valley Region which
supports Pasadena. "In honor of this year’s Rose Parade theme, we took
this opportunity to honor musicians and students at Inner City Arts by
helping them achieve their dreams. I look forward to riding with them in
the parade."
The Spencer Ludwig experience
Ludwig is on a mission to become the world’s first rock and roll
trumpeter. As one of the original members in the multi-platinum band
Capital Cities, his popularity has grown since. His first solo single
“Diggy” got more than 2.8 million Spotify streams, and “Just Wanna
Dance” debuted at #47 on Spotify’s viral chart. YouTube also chose him
as one of ten acts for its prestigious “Artist in Residence” program.
Ludwig’s latest music video, “Honeymoon,”
and recently released single
“Just Wanna Dance,” define what is becoming known as the Spencer Ludwig
experience.
A glamorous bohemian duo
Songwriters Jackson Singleton and Monet Makohoniuk formed Modern Monet
in 2017 after the two met and realized their common love for art,
fashion, music and, of course, The Rolling Stones. The band’s latest
fresh Folk Americana single, “Something
Good,” has been dominating the indie charts and captivating
listeners’ ears.
Cheers to new milestones and making dreams come true
Wells Fargo’s participation in the 2019 Rose Parade included three of
its iconic stagecoaches. For the first time ever, there were two women
drivers, Charlene Lane and Georgia Cartwright. This year also marks the
60th anniversary of Wells Fargo’s stagecoach experiences
program. Ludwig and Modern Monet waived to fans from the tops of the two
that appeared in the first 25 units. Joining the artists, were students
from Inner City Arts, Juarez and Wells Fargo Iowa-based customer Ed
Hermsen.
Mr. Hermsen said he’s always had a lifelong dream to ride in the Rose
Parade aboard a Wells Fargo stagecoach. Mr. Hermsen has persevered
through several personal challenges, including leukemia, over the past
several years. At the suggestion of a friend, as well as his daughter
who works for Wells Fargo, he wrote a letter about his stagecoach dream
to CEO Tim Sloan, who shared the letter with others at Wells Fargo. A
few weeks later, Mr. Hermsen was overjoyed to find out he would be Wells
Fargo’s guest at the 2019 Rose Parade.
The Rose Parade® Closing Show—“Where flowers and football meet”
The 2019 Rose Parade Closing Show, presented by Wells Fargo, culminated
this year’s Rose Parade, and featured multi-platinum pop artist Anne-Marie.
Music and theater artist, Jordan Fisher, stepped out of the third Wells
Fargo stagecoach, to welcome Anne-Marie to the parade route.
To close the show, “Where Flowers and Football Meet,” surprise celebrity
guest first responder, Pasadena Fire Department Firefighter Heywott
Kollee threw a football from the parade route that magically soared to
the Rose Bowl Stadium and was caught by another surprise guest—former
Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant.
