Wells Fargo : Statement Regarding System Issues

Wells Fargo & Company issued the following statement:
We’re experiencing system issues due to a power shutdown at one of our
facilities, initiated after smoke was detected following routine
maintenance. We’re working to restore services as soon as possible. We
apologize for the inconvenience.
About Wells Fargo
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based
financial services company with $1.9 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo’s
vision is to satisfy our customers’ financial needs and help them
succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco,
Wells Fargo provides banking, investment and mortgage products and
services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through 7,800
locations, 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and mobile
banking, and has offices in 37 countries and territories to support
customers who conduct business in the global economy. With approximately
259,000 team members, Wells Fargo serves one in three households in the
United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 26 on Fortune’s 2018
rankings of America’s largest corporations. News, insights and
perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells
Fargo Stories.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190207005714/en/