Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Wells Fargo    WFC

WELLS FARGO (WFC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Wells Fargo : Transforms to Meet Customer Needs and Improve Operational Excellence, Company to Be More Efficient

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2018 | 08:45pm CEST

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) Chief Executive Officer Tim Sloan today shared progress with team members on the company’s ongoing transformation, which addresses industry trends and changes in customer behavior, during a regularly scheduled companywide town hall meeting.

Sloan, who hosts bi-monthly town halls broadcast live to all team members, noted that through these efforts, Wells Fargo is continuing to make fundamental changes designed to make the company more customer-focused, streamlined, and better positioned for long-term success and operational excellence. This work includes strengthening risk management, simplifying operations, leveraging digital automation, divesting non-core businesses, and continuing to become a more efficient company.

“We are continuing to transform Wells Fargo to deliver what customers want – including innovative, customer-friendly products and services – and evolving our business model to meet those needs in a more streamlined and efficient manner,” said Sloan.

Given changing customer preferences, including the accelerating adoption of digital self-service capabilities, the focus on operational excellence, and ongoing commitment to efficiency, the company expects headcount to decline by approximately 5 to 10 percent within the next three years. This decline would reflect displacements as well as normal team member attrition over that period.

“Wells Fargo takes very seriously any change that involves its team members, and as always, we will be thoughtful and transparent, and treat team members with respect,” said Sloan. “We have robust programs to make impacted team members aware of other job opportunities within Wells Fargo and provide support as they transition to the next phase of their careers. And even as we become more efficient, Wells Fargo will remain one of the largest employers in the United States.”

In the last two years, Wells Fargo has already made significant progress to become more customer-focused and efficient by:

  • Creating a simpler and more collaborative company by aligning like work into centers of excellence, standardizing processes and capabilities, and eliminating redundancies.
  • Investing for the future by prioritizing spending to improve the customer experience, delivering innovative products and services to customers, and strengthening its risk management and compliance capabilities.
  • Adding value for customers through its focus on innovation and customer-friendly services, such as zero-balance alerts and Overdraft RewindSM, which help customers avoid overdraft fees.

“We are addressing past issues, enhancing our focus on customers, strengthening risk management and controls, simplifying our organization, and improving the team member experience – all in the spirit of building a better Wells Fargo for our customers,” said Sloan.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based financial services company with $1.9 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo’s vision is to satisfy our customers’ financial needs and help them succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo provides banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through 8,050 locations, 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and mobile banking, and has offices in 38 countries and territories to support customers who conduct business in the global economy. With approximately 265,000 team members, Wells Fargo serves one in three households in the United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 26 on Fortune’s 2018 rankings of America’s largest corporations. News, insights and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

Cautionary Statement about Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements about our future business operations. Because forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding the future, they are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. Do not unduly rely on forward-looking statements as actual results could differ materially from expectations. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and we do not undertake to update them to reflect changes or events that occur after that date. For information about factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations, refer to our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Forward-Looking Statements” discussion in Wells Fargo’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as well as to Wells Fargo’s other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, available on its website at www.sec.gov.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WELLS FARGO
09:17pWELLS FARGO : to Cut Jobs Over Next Three Years In Line With Transformation -- U..
DJ
09:15pWELLS FARGO : to reduce headcount by 5-10 percent in next three years
RE
09:05pWELLS FARGO : to Cut Jobs Over Next Three Years in Line With Transformation
DJ
08:45pWELLS FARGO : Transforms to Meet Customer Needs and Improve Operational Excellen..
BU
08:48aGoldman to Sell Stakes In an Investment App -- WSJ
DJ
09/19GARY COHN : Wells Fargo Board Members Had Approached Gary Cohn for CEO Role-NY P..
DJ
09/19WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/19Goldman Sachs nears deal to sell its fintech app
RE
09/19Goldman Sachs Nears Deal to Spin Off 'Simon' App
DJ
09/18WELLS FARGO : No. 2 Corporate Cash Giver in Chronicle of Philanthropy Rankings
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03:02pWells Fargo sees headcount down 5%-10% over next three years 
09:23aHISTORY IN THE MAKING : Hope For The Best, Prepare For The Worst 
07:02aA 5.8% Yielding Preferred With An Escape Plan For Rising Rates 
09/19Goldman +2.4% as new investment co-chief named, investing app developments 
09/179/15/2018 : 10th Anniversary Of The Lehman Bankruptcy 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 86 870 M
EBIT 2018 30 236 M
Net income 2018 20 751 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,97%
P/E ratio 2018 12,84
P/E ratio 2019 10,73
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,06x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,03x
Capitalization 266 B
Chart WELLS FARGO
Duration : Period :
Wells Fargo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WELLS FARGO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 61,7 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy J. Sloan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elizabeth A. Duke Independent Chairman
John R. Shrewsberry Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Scott Dillon Chief Technology Officer
John Daniel Baker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WELLS FARGO-8.98%265 947
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY9.99%395 307
BANK OF AMERICA2.34%309 636
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-12.26%275 515
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-11.72%228 757
BANK OF CHINA LTD-10.33%186 933
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.