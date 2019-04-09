Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Wells Fargo    WFC

WELLS FARGO

(WFC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Wells Fargo : U.S. consumer watchdog says 'all options on table' for enforcing Wells Fargo order

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/09/2019 | 06:24pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Wells Fargo ATM machine in Los Angeles California

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has told Congress that "all options are on the table" for enforcing a 2018 consent order against Wells Fargo, raising the prospect of potential future penalties or other sanctions against the bank.

In a letter to Democratic Senators Elizabeth Warren and Sherrod Brown published by the lawmakers on Tuesday, CFPB Director Kathy Kraninger said she was unhappy with Wells Fargo's progress fixing its risk management issues.

"I am not satisfied with the bank's progress to date and have instructed staff to take all appropriate actions to ensure the bank complies with the consent order and Federal consumer financial law," she wrote in the letter dated April 5.

“Broadly speaking, I consider all options on the table for enforcing Bureau consent orders," Kraninger added. 

Wells Fargo Wells declined to comment.

In April 2018, the CFPB and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) jointly fined Wells Fargo $1 billion for mis-selling auto loans and mortgage products and ordered the bank to repay harmed customers and fix its controls and processes.

The terms of the consent order give Kraninger and OCC Director Joseph Otting extensive powers to sanction the bank with additional penalties, business restrictions or the removal of bank personnel if they believe it has failed to devise a satisfactory remediation plan.

"The OCC is fully engaged and prepared to ensure Wells Fargo corrects the identified deficiencies," Otting wrote in a separate April 3 letter to Warren.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, also writing to the senators on April 3, repeated his pledge to retain an asset cap the Fed imposed on the bank in February 2018 until it has met its obligations under that separate consent order.

The bank has said it is committed to compensating all customers affected by its actions and has already payed out tens of millions of dollars to make consumers whole.

Senators Warren and Brown wrote to the three regulators on March 22 seeking reassurance that they would take a tough line on the bank and calling on them to remove Chief Executive Tim Sloan. Sloan announced he was resigning on March 28.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that Sloan's departure was at least partly the result of the board's conclusion that he had failed to convince regulators that he could transform the bank and rally a staff that had low confidence in its leadership.

(Reporting by Michelle Price; additional reporting by Imani Moise in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)

By Michelle Price and Imani Moise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WELLS FARGO
06:24pWELLS FARGO : U.S. consumer watchdog says 'all options on table' for enforcing W..
RE
05:51pFor first time in a decade, U.S. companies could report lower profits on high..
RE
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
03:08pPRINCIPAL FINANCIAL : to buy Wells Fargo's retirement unit for $1.2 billion
RE
01:14pWELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:15aWELLS FARGO & CO : quaterly earnings release
09:11aPATRICK THOMAS : Wells Fargo Sells Institutional Retirement and Trust Arm for $1..
DJ
08:17aWELLS FARGO : to Sell Institutional Retirement & Trust Business to Principal Fin..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 85 205 M
EBIT 2019 31 710 M
Net income 2019 22 090 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,77%
P/E ratio 2019 9,91
P/E ratio 2020 8,64
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,61x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,57x
Capitalization 222 B
Chart WELLS FARGO
Duration : Period :
Wells Fargo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WELLS FARGO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 56,2 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy J. Sloan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elizabeth A. Duke Independent Chairman
John R. Shrewsberry Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Scott Dillon Chief Technology Officer
John Daniel Baker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WELLS FARGO6.08%222 011
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.88%343 137
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA10.02%299 671
BANK OF AMERICA18.38%281 168
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION15.86%240 696
BANK OF CHINA LTD8.03%203 184
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About