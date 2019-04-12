Log in
Wells Fargo : cost cuts fuel profit rise, but deposits fall

04/12/2019 | 09:47am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Wells Fargo ATM machine is shown in Los Angeles, California

(Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co reported a 16.4 percent jump in quarterly profit on Friday, as the lender reaped the benefits of aggressive cost cutting.

Noninterest expenses fell 7.5 percent to $13.9 billion in the first quarter ended March 31, from a year earlier, and the company said it was on track to meet its 2019 expense target of $52 billion to $53 billion.

Lower costs helped the bank's profits even as total deposits fell, suggesting that the lender was struggling to bounce back from its problems related to a sales scandal that began more than two years ago.

The scandal has already cost the bank billions of dollars in fines and customer remediation, tarnished its reputation, attracted heightened regulatory oversight and led to the exit of two chief executives.

Interim Chief Executive Officer Allen Parker said his priority included "exceeding the expectations of our regulators".

"We have more work ahead of us."

Total revenue in the quarter fell 1.5 percent to $21.61 billion as some of the bank's businesses, including mortgage lending, remained challenged.

Loans rose marginally to $948.25 billion, with growth in commercial loans cushioning a 2 percent decline in loans made at its consumer unit. Total deposits fell 2 percent.

Mortgage banking income rose 51.6 percent to $708 million from the fourth quarter, helped by a surprise spike in refinancing activity.

Wells Fargo said its pipeline of unclosed mortgage applications was 33 percent higher than a year earlier.

Last year, Wells Fargo was the top bank for refinanced mortgages with about 9 percent of the overall market, according to Inside Mortgage Finance.

Wells Fargo advanced in two key profitability metrics during the quarter. Its net interest margin, which measures how much a bank earns on its deposits, rose to 2.91 percent from 2.84 percent a year earlier.

The lender's efficiency ratio, a measure of cost per dollar of revenue, improved to 64.4 percent from 68.6 percent.


Net income applicable to common stock rosehttps://reut.rs/2P8a214 to $5.51 billion, or $1.20 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $4.73 billion, or 96 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts had expected a profit of $1.09 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv, but it was not immediately clear if the numbers were comparable.

Shares of the lender were flat at $47.74 in early trading.

(Reporting By Aparajita Saxena and Imani Moise; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Sweta Singh)

