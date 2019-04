The company expects net interest income for the year to be down 2 to 5 percent, compared with its prior estimate of plus or minus 2 percent.

Earlier this year, the bank said it expects to operate under the asset cap, imposed by the U.S. Federal Reserve, until the end of 2019.

The comments were made on a post-earnings conference call following the bank's first-quarter results earlier on Friday.

(Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)