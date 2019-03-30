Wells Fargo : in Talks to Sell Real-Estate Unit

By Craig Karmin and Justin Baer

Eastdil Secured, the real-estate brokerage and investment bank owned by Wells Fargo & Co., is in advanced talks to sell the property firm to a venture led by Guggenheim Investments and a Singaporean sovereign wealth fund, according to people familiar with the matter.

The management team at Eastdil, led by Chief Executive Roy March, would also take an ownership stake along with Guggenheim and Singapore's Temasek Holdings, these people said.

It isn't clear how much the buyers are paying for Eastdil, and there is still a chance an agreement won't be reached.

A deal with the Singapore fund and Guggenheim could provide a big lift for Eastdil, a niche firm that focuses on selling large buildings, mostly in major urban markets. The Singapore fund is expected to help open up new opportunities for Eastdil in Asia, where it has a limited presence. Eastdil would also face fewer regulatory restrictions if it is no longer part of a U.S. bank.

For Wells Fargo, an Eastdil sale would be consistent with the bank's strategy of shedding noncore businesses. Wells Fargo bought Eastdil in 1999 for about $150 million, according to a person with knowledge of the sale, in an effort to bolster its commercial real-estate-lending business.

The Eastdil sale would mark the first direct investment by Temasek in a U.S. real-estate brokerage.

Guggenheim Investments is the money-management arm of Guggenheim Partners, a sprawling financial conglomerate with interests ranging from investment banking to insurance. Eastdil and Guggenheim Investments share the same Wilshire Boulevard address in Santa Monica, Calif.

The asset-management business oversees more than $200 billion, most of which comes from its investments in bonds and other fixed-income securities.

Guggenheim views the potential Eastdil deal as a financial investment, not a business it intends to fold into its operations, people familiar with the matter said.

An Eastdil sale would represent a crowning achievement for Mr. March, who would regain some control of the company where he has worked for more than 40 years. He became CEO in 2006, when Eastdil merged with Secured Capital.

Eastdil has held a leading position in major markets like New York and Los Angeles. It is smaller than such rivals as CBRE Group and Cushman & Wakefield, which offer services including property management that provide steadier income and are less vulnerable to economic cycles.

Eastdil has dominated larger commercial real estate sales in Manhattan and other major markets for years. Among U.S. sales of $100 million or more in 2018, Eastdil ranked No. 1, according to Real Capital Analytics.

But the firm has lost some ground to competitors recently, including in the crucial New York City market where rival Cushman & Wakefield came out on top last year with $6.5 billion in office property sales, ahead of No. 2 Eastdil at $3.8 billion, according to the newsletter Real Estate Alert.

Eastdil lost a top-performing group in New York City led by Douglas Harmon and Adam Spies when they moved to Cushman & Wakefield Inc. in 2016. In May, Newmark Group Inc. poached a senior hotel sales and financing team. Late last year, Eastdil hired Gary Phillips, head of acquisitions for Allianz Real Estate of America, to bolster the firm.

Write to Craig Karmin at craig.karmin@wsj.com and Justin Baer at justin.baer@wsj.com