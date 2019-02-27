Wells Fargo : talking to Justice Dept, securities regulators about sales practice queries

Wells Fargo said in a regulatory filing it had no assurance on the outcomes of the talks.

The bank raised the high end of its estimated range of potential losses related to legal matters to $2.7 billion (2.03 billion pounds) as of Dec. 31. Wells Fargo had lowered its estimate from that figure in 2018, it said, without elaborating.

This estimated range is considered a separate accounting item from the legal reserves the bank keeps, as it is used to cover all matters considered "reasonably possible," it added.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Leslie Adler and Richard Chang)