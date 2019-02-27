Log in
Wells Fargo : talking to Justice Dept, securities regulators about sales practice queries

02/27/2019 | 05:42pm EST
The sign outside the Wells Fargo & Co. bank in downtown Denver

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co is engaged in preliminary exploratory resolution discussions with the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission about inquiries into its sales practices, the bank said on Wednesday.

Wells Fargo said in a regulatory filing it had no assurance on the outcomes of the talks.

The bank raised the high end of its estimated range of potential losses related to legal matters to $2.7 billion (2.03 billion pounds) as of Dec. 31. Wells Fargo had lowered its estimate from that figure in 2018, it said, without elaborating.

This estimated range is considered a separate accounting item from the legal reserves the bank keeps, as it is used to cover all matters considered "reasonably possible," it added.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Leslie Adler and Richard Chang)

