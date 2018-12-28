Wells Fargo : to Pay States About $575 Million to Settle Customer Harm Claims--2nd Update

By Emily Glazer

Wells Fargo & Co. has agreed to pay roughly $575 million to dozens of states to settle claims that a fake-account scandal in its retail bank and improper auto-loan and mortgage charges harmed customers, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The person said the deal, which requires court approval, follows a number of long-running state investigations across the country focused on Wells Fargo's sales practices and problems in its consumer-lending business. It's the latest in a string of settlements for the bank following revelations more than two years ago that Wells Fargo branch employees opened perhaps millions of fake accounts without customer knowledge, the person said.

Since then, problems have emerged in nearly every major business in the bank. The bank also has acknowledged it sold unnecessary insurance coverage to auto-loan customers and charged improper fees to mortgage customers for rate-lock extensions.

The settlement will include a customer redress program for those who may not have been refunded by the bank or other refund programs under settlements with federal regulators, the person said.