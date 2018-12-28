Wells Fargo : to Pay States About $575 Million to Settle Customer Harm Claims--3rd Update

By Emily Glazer

Wells Fargo & Co. has agreed to pay $575 million to all 50 states and the District of Columbia to settle claims that a fake-account scandal in its retail bank and improper auto-loan and mortgage charges harmed customers.

The deal, which requires court approval, follows a number of long-running state investigations across the country focused on Wells Fargo's sales practices and problems in its consumer-lending business. It is the latest in a string of settlements for the bank following revelations more than two years ago that Wells Fargo branch employees opened perhaps millions of fake accounts without customer knowledge.

Since then, problems have emerged in nearly every major business in the bank. The bank also has acknowledged it sold unnecessary insurance coverage to auto-loan customers and charged improper fees to mortgage customers for rate-lock extensions.

"This agreement underscores our serious commitment to making things right in regard to past issues as we work to build a better bank," Wells Fargo Chief Executive Timothy Sloan said in a statement.

The settlement will include a customer redress program for those who may not have been refunded by the bank or other refund programs under settlements with federal regulators.

California will get the highest payout in the deal -- about $150 million -- due to the number of affected customers, according to a person familiar with the settlement. Wells Fargo is based in San Francisco.

"Instead of safeguarding its customers Wells Fargo exploited them, signing them up for products -- from bank accounts to insurance -- that they never wanted," California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said in a statement.

