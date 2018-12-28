Wells Fargo : to Pay States About $575 Million to Settle Customer Harm Claims--Update

By Emily Glazer

Wells Fargo & Co. has agreed to pay roughly $575 million to dozens of states to settle claims that a fake-account scandal in its retail bank and improper auto-loan and mortgage charges harmed customers, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The person said the deal, which requires court approval, follows a number of long-running state investigations across the country focused on Wells Fargo's sales practices and problems in its consumer-lending business. It's the latest in a string of settlements for the bank following revelations more than two years ago that Wells Fargo branch employees opened perhaps millions of fake accounts without customer knowledge, the person said.