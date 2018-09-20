Log in
WELLS FARGO (WFC)
Wells Fargo : to cut headcount by 5-10 percent in next 3 years

09/20/2018 | 11:46pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: A Wells Fargo bank sign is pictured in downtown Los Angeles

(Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co  said on Thursday it would reduce its headcount by about 5 percent to 10 percent within the next three years as part of a turnaround plan.

As of  June 30th, the nation’s fourth largest bank had roughly 264,500 employees, making a 10 percent reduction representative of about 26,450 jobs. Wells Fargo said the latest reduction would reflect displacements as well as normal team-member attrition.

The cuts will help Wells reach its goal of reducing costs by $4 billion by 2020 as it tries to grow profits and recover from a series of scandals while operating under the Federal Reserve’s asset cap.

Wells Fargo has also said it will reduce its branch count by about 800 by 2020 and sell non-core businesses to lower costs and become more efficient. Last month the bank laid off 600 employees in its mortgage division which has faced headwinds amid a slowdown in refinancing demand.

The layoffs were not a surprise according to Keefe Bruyette & Woods analyst Brian Kleinhanzl and that sentiment was reflected in Wall Street’s muted reaction to the news. The stock rose 0.6 percent to $55.55 during Thursday trading.

“Employee related costs are the largest expense so that was likely where the cuts were coming,” he said. Automation also lowers the need for staffing over time.”

The bank did not specify which departments or regions would be impacted by the reductions, but it said the cuts will be made to reflect changing consumer preferences as more customers perform banking tasks using self-service technology.

“Wells Fargo takes very seriously any change that involves its team members, and as always, we will be thoughtful and transparent, and treat team members with respect,” said Chief Executive Tim Sloan in a statement.

Wells Fargo reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit in July as lending activity slowed and the bank said much of the decline had to do with moves to avoid riskier loans.

Wells Fargo's shares rose 0.6 percent to $55.55 in late afternoon trading on Thursday.

(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee and Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 86 870 M
EBIT 2018 30 236 M
Net income 2018 20 751 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,97%
P/E ratio 2018 12,84
P/E ratio 2019 10,73
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,06x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,03x
Capitalization 266 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 61,7 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy J. Sloan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elizabeth A. Duke Independent Chairman
John R. Shrewsberry Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Scott Dillon Chief Technology Officer
John Daniel Baker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WELLS FARGO-8.98%265 947
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY9.99%395 307
BANK OF AMERICA2.34%309 636
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-12.26%275 515
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-11.72%228 757
BANK OF CHINA LTD-10.33%186 933
