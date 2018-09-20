Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Wells Fargo    WFC

WELLS FARGO (WFC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Wells Fargo : to reduce headcount by 5-10 percent in next three years

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2018 | 09:15pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: A Wells Fargo bank sign is pictured in downtown Los Angeles

(Reuters) - Wells Fargo said on Thursday it would reduce its headcount by about 5 percent to 10 percent within the next three years.

The reduction will reflect displacements as well as normal team-member attrition over that period, the fourth-largest U.S. bank said.

The company had a total of 264,500 employees as of June 30.

Wells Fargo, smarting from a prolonged sales scandal in its retail banking business, has been a subject of a number of regulatory probes.

"We are addressing past issues, enhancing our focus on customers, strengthening risk management and controls, simplifying our organization ... all in the spirit of building a better Wells Fargo for our customers," Chief Executive Officer Tim Sloan said in a statement.

Sloan also said the company was working to leverage digital automation and divest non-core businesses.

Last week, the bank said it expected to reduce total expenses by about $3 billion by 2020.

(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WELLS FARGO
09:17pWELLS FARGO : to Cut Jobs Over Next Three Years In Line With Transformation -- U..
DJ
09:15pWELLS FARGO : to reduce headcount by 5-10 percent in next three years
RE
09:05pWELLS FARGO : to Cut Jobs Over Next Three Years in Line With Transformation
DJ
08:45pWELLS FARGO : Transforms to Meet Customer Needs and Improve Operational Excellen..
BU
08:48aGoldman to Sell Stakes In an Investment App -- WSJ
DJ
09/19GARY COHN : Wells Fargo Board Members Had Approached Gary Cohn for CEO Role-NY P..
DJ
09/19WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/19Goldman Sachs nears deal to sell its fintech app
RE
09/19Goldman Sachs Nears Deal to Spin Off 'Simon' App
DJ
09/18WELLS FARGO : No. 2 Corporate Cash Giver in Chronicle of Philanthropy Rankings
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03:02pWells Fargo sees headcount down 5%-10% over next three years 
09:23aHISTORY IN THE MAKING : Hope For The Best, Prepare For The Worst 
07:02aA 5.8% Yielding Preferred With An Escape Plan For Rising Rates 
09/19Goldman +2.4% as new investment co-chief named, investing app developments 
09/179/15/2018 : 10th Anniversary Of The Lehman Bankruptcy 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 86 870 M
EBIT 2018 30 236 M
Net income 2018 20 751 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,97%
P/E ratio 2018 12,84
P/E ratio 2019 10,73
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,06x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,03x
Capitalization 266 B
Chart WELLS FARGO
Duration : Period :
Wells Fargo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WELLS FARGO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 61,7 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy J. Sloan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elizabeth A. Duke Independent Chairman
John R. Shrewsberry Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Scott Dillon Chief Technology Officer
John Daniel Baker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WELLS FARGO-8.98%265 947
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY9.99%395 307
BANK OF AMERICA2.34%309 636
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-12.26%275 515
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-11.72%228 757
BANK OF CHINA LTD-10.33%186 933
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.