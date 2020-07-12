Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Wells Fargo & Company    WFC

WELLS FARGO & COMPANY

(WFC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Are Banks Afraid of Covid-19? Watch How Much They Set Aside for Loan Losses This Week

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/12/2020 | 11:15am EDT

By David Benoit

Second-quarter results for the biggest U.S. banks won't be pretty.

The novel coronavirus has wreaked havoc on the economy -- and the banks' operations. Lending money has become a much riskier proposal, forcing banks to put aside billions of additional dollars in case consumers and businesses stop paying. And early this year, the Federal Reserve cut interest rates, which was meant to shore up the economy but also lowered the margin banks can make on any lending they do.

"When we look at our earnings, last quarter was obviously quite weak. You'll see the same thing this quarter," Charles Scharf, chief executive of Wells Fargo & Co., said in late May.

His is the only big bank expected to swing to a loss in the latest quarter, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Others are expected to remain profitable but see big declines. JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup Inc., which will both report Tuesday alongside Wells Fargo, are forecast to post at least 60% drops in income from a year ago.

The concern has shown in bank stocks, which have lagged behind a surging market rally over the past three months. The KBW Nasdaq Bank Index is down 35% this year, while the S&P 500 is down just 1.4%.

Provisions

The biggest hit to earnings will be loan-loss provisions, money the banks set aside for potentially souring loans.

Analysts were caught off guard in April when the banks said they were setting aside billions of extra dollars for potential losses, hammering their first-quarter earnings.

The unprecedented nature of the pandemic and the banks' continuing efforts to help consumers have analysts unsure what to expect for the second quarter. Many lenders are letting customers temporarily skip payments, hoping that will buy time for the economy to recover and for borrowers to get back on track. But many analysts are expecting delinquencies to soar later this year as the pandemic drags on.

"We believe that the cadence is full of guesswork," Jefferies analyst Ken Usdin wrote. Still, he ventured the figures would be "eye-popping."

Several banking executives said they expected to set aside more money for bad loans in the second quarter than they did in the first. "I would tell you that we currently expect to see a higher level of reserves in the second quarter," Citigroup's finance chief, Mark Mason, said in June.

Executives caveated that the changing tides of the pandemic and economic shutdown made it hard to know. The national unemployment figure has been better than many expected and some states have begun reopening, raising hopes the worst fears were overdone.

Markets

A bright spot will be investment banking and trading.

A volatile stock market, a demand for yield and a rush by large companies to sell debt kept banks busy.

In the first quarter, revenue from investment banking, fixed-income trading and equities trading hit a five-year high, according to data provider Coalition. Executives have said the second quarter was doing even better.

In late May, JPMorgan's investment banking boss, Daniel Pinto, said he was expecting markets revenue to rise about 50% from last year's quarter, a forecast that would imply a $2.5 billion increase.

Margins

The constricting combination of lower interest rates, higher deposits and slowing loan growth is squeezing bank margins.

Banks make money by charging borrowers more interest than they pay depositors. In the first quarter, the industry's net-interest margin fell to the lowest point since 2016, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

Analysts said the second quarter will be worse, partly because the Fed's recent rate cuts were in March, affecting only the end of the first quarter.

Customers of all sizes continued parking more cash at the banks throughout the second quarter. Total deposits at U.S. banks are up more than $2 trillion this year, according to weekly data from the Fed. That is by several multiples the biggest six-month increase on record.

The banks haven't been able to lend out that money in the pandemic for a profit.

Dividends and buybacks

The quarter will be missing one sizable lift: stock buybacks.

Seeking to preserve capital, the big banks halted share repurchases in March and the Fed later ruled out any repurchases through the third quarter. That means per-share earnings won't be boosted by reduced share counts.

In addition, the Fed put some restraints on dividends, ruling the payouts couldn't exceed the average earnings of the past four quarters. That forced Wells Fargo to say it would cut its dividend. Other banks held steady, but the change will put income in a greater spotlight.

Analysts warn that earnings surprises now could lead to bigger stock reactions given the increased ties between earnings and dividends.

Write to David Benoit at david.benoit@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIGROUP INC. 6.47% 52.65 Delayed Quote.-34.10%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.44% 26075.3 Delayed Quote.-9.92%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 5.47% 96.27 Delayed Quote.-34.52%
NASDAQ 100 0.76% 10836.333146 Delayed Quote.24.08%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.66% 10617.443394 Delayed Quote.18.33%
S&P 500 1.05% 3185.04 Delayed Quote.-1.42%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 5.95% 25.47 Delayed Quote.-52.66%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
11:15aAre Banks Afraid of Covid-19? Watch How Much They Set Aside for Loan Losses T..
DJ
07/11LEGAL DEADLINE ALERT—The Law Firm of Barbuto & Johansson, P.A. Reminds ..
AQ
07/10Amazon Says Email Ordering Employees to Delete TikTok Was Sent in Error -- 4t..
DJ
07/10WELLS FARGO MPANY : Asked Employees to Delete TikTok From Company Devices
DJ
07/10Amazon.com bans, then un-bans TikTok app from employee mobile devices
RE
07/10Financials Up Ahead Of Next Week's 2Q Earnings Reports -- Financials Roundup
DJ
07/10Amazon.com bans, then un-bans TikTok app from employee mobile devices
RE
07/09WELLS FARGO MPANY : Names Kristy Fercho to Lead Home Lending
BU
07/09WELLS FARGO & COMPANY : half-yearly earnings release
07/09WELLS FARGO MPANY : Launches $400 Million Small Business Recovery Effort
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 72 641 M - -
Net income 2020 3 169 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 36,3x
Yield 2020 6,24%
Capitalization 104 B 104 B -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 263 000
Free-Float 74,6%
Chart WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Wells Fargo & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 30,92 $
Last Close Price 25,47 $
Spread / Highest target 96,3%
Spread / Average Target 21,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles William Scharf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles H. Noski Chairman
Scott E. Powell Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
John Richard Shrewsberry Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Saul van Beurden Senior Executive VP & Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-52.66%104 427
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-34.52%293 291
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.83%256 920
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-31.80%208 388
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-5.05%207 181
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.62%140 810
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group